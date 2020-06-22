Search

Coronavirus: Arsenal player ‘tested positive’ before City game

PUBLISHED: 11:36 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 22 June 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images

An Arsenal player tested positive for Covid-19 days before the restart of the Premier League season, the PA news agency understands.

The unnamed individual had also come into close contact with two other members of the squad, meaning all three were expected to enter a period of self-isolation.

But it is believed that, after everyone returned negative results during the previous round of testing and with no symptoms on show from anyone at their London Colney training base, Arsenal were keen to test again in case of a false positive result for the player in question.

You may also want to watch:

Once they had appeased the Premier League that there was no infection, the three players were able to return to training a day before the season restarted.

It is understood the trio then all played some part of the 3-0 defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta had previously tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the original scheduling of the fixture in March, leading to top-flight football being halted for 100 days.

Arsenal have lost their first two games back, falling to a 2-1 injury-time defeat at Brighton on Saturday, and have seen Granit Xhaka, Pablo Mari and Bernd Leno suffer injuries during that time – with the latter two likely to miss the remainder of the season.

