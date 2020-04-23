Search

Coronavirus: Arsenal quartet ‘spoken to’ after flouting guidelines

PUBLISHED: 12:03 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 23 April 2020

An exterior view of the Emirates Stadium

An exterior view of the Emirates Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have spoken to David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka after they were pictured flouting government guidelines on social distancing.

Luiz and Xhaka were seen meeting up in a park in north London, while a video emerged of Pepe playing football with his friends and Lacazette was pictured getting too close to a man valeting his car on his drive.

The PA news agency understands that the club have spoken to all four men to remind them of their responsibilities.

It has been an embarrassing time for some players since the UK introduced a lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were found to have attended house parties, Mason Mount was spotted playing football with Declan Rice, while Tottenham have been the worst offenders.

Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko were forced to apologise this week after Aurier filmed the duo holding a joint fitness session in a park, while boss Jose Mourinho also had to admit he had behaved wrongly by taking Tanguy Ndombele for a one-on-one training session.

