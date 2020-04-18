Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Arsenal players using psychologist during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:00 18 April 2020

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta looks on as Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi celebrate victory in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta looks on as Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi celebrate victory in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his players have been in constant communication with a psychologist during the suspension of the Premier League.

The Gunners squad have not been together as a group since Arteta was diagnosed with coronavirus over a month ago as they self-isolated and then stayed training at home when the lockdown measures were introduced.

It is an unusual situation for the players and Arteta is keen to ensure they get any help they need.

“We have our psychologist who is looking after the players and is always in constant communication with them,” the Spaniard said.

“But as well we’re having feedback from different people and we’re constantly sending information and videos and keeping them busy.

“And as well, keeping them close to their job and close to the people that are related to their job, which is us and my coaching staff.

“But we’ve been having some really good conversations. This time has been really helpful from my side, at least, to get to know the players better, and we are trying to improve our relationship, our communication and the understanding between us.”

The immediate future of the Premier League remains uncertain with no start date in sight as the country still fights the coronavirus at its peak.

That makes it difficult for clubs to plan, especially in terms of transfers, as no one knows when the window will reopen.

Arteta says his scouting department is still in full swing and different scenarios are being planned for.

“We have a lot of meetings to try and plan the season,” he added. “We might have one, two, three different scenarios and we have to be prepared for all of them.

“I’m not a person that likes improvising a lot so yeah, we have to know the circumstances can change every week and we have to be prepared as a club to react to that and adapt.

“We have some time to review what we have done as well, and the things that we have to improve as a team and as a coaching staff as well, and have a big reflection on all the departments we have across the club.

“How they are feeling as well about what we are doing, how we have set up as a club, if they have any ideas for us to improve, and we are more than welcome to help them on how the workload can be better.

“So then we make sure when we’re back, we don’t know in which condition, how long we’re going to have, we make sure we hit the ground running.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Most Read

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Coronavirus: Top cop blasts fake police letter wrongly claiming ‘code red lockdown’ has been declared

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Newington Green cobbler and his father who co-founded Hackney Cypriot Association both lost to Covid-19

Ahmet Kamil runs High Class Shoes in Newington Green. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Gun and ammunition seized by armed police in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park

A file image of the Highbury end of Blackstock Road. Picture: David Howard/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Coronavirus: Police and councils step up patrols in Blackstock Road after social distancing complaints

Officers in Blackstock Road to enforce social distancing. Picture: Islington Council

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Arsenal players using psychologist during lockdown

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta looks on as Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi celebrate victory in a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Coronavirus: WSL ‘could be concluded at neutral venues’

FA WSL signage on display at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gazette letters: Coronavirus - Brexit, schools, food poverty and parks

People queueing outside supermarkets at a social distance in closed Chapel Market, in Islington. Pcture: André Langlois

Coronavirus: Fears growing for women’s football

Arsenal's Jill Roord fires goalwards against Lewes in the Women's FA Cup (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: June 30 deadline not raised at Premier League meeting

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match
Drive 24