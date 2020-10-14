Search

Advanced search

Arsenal provide injury update ahead of derby with Spurs

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 October 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have given an injury update on several first-team players ahead of their huge north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League.

Kim Little, Jill Roord, Steph Catley, Jordan Nobbs, Lisa Evans, Fran Stenson and Noelle Maritz all missed Sunday’s 5-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The injury problems could give Joe Montemurro a few headaches for his team selection and he was forced to bring youngster Anouk Denton onto the bench for the tie with the Seagulls.

Little could be back for the derby on Sunday (2.30pm) after a club statement read: “Kim suffered a hamstring injury, she is expected to rejoin training later this week.”

You may also want to watch:

In the first WSL meeting between the sides last term, Little played a huge part as she scored the opener at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of 38,262 fans.

Swiss international Noelle Maritz and young goalkeeper Fran Stenson could also be back in contention for the weekend.

On Maritz, who had played all of the league games before Sunday, Arsenal said: “Noelle picked up an impact injury and is currently being assessed by our medical team.

“As for Stenson she’s picked up a thumb injury and the young stopper like Maritz is being assessed by the medical team.

“As for Nobbs, Catley, Roord, and Evans they will miss this weekend’s game with Spurs and Nobbs will also miss England’s game with Germany on October 27 with a hamstring injury.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal provide injury update ahead of derby with Spurs

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Eddie Nketiah sets scoring record as England under-21 qualify for Euro 2021

England's Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Euro 2021 Under-21 Qualifying Group 3 match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

Sunday brunch all day and every day

Buttermilk pancakes at Sunday

Film review The Secret Garden

The Secret Garden, a Sky original tells the story of Mary Lennox, a 10-year-old girl sent to live with her uncle Archibald Craven, under the watchful eye of Mrs. Medlock with only the household maid, Martha for company. The film is set in 1940s England at Misselthwaite Manor, a remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors.

Film review: The Climb

The Climb