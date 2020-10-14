Arsenal provide injury update ahead of derby with Spurs

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have given an injury update on several first-team players ahead of their huge north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s Super League.

Kim Little, Jill Roord, Steph Catley, Jordan Nobbs, Lisa Evans, Fran Stenson and Noelle Maritz all missed Sunday’s 5-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The injury problems could give Joe Montemurro a few headaches for his team selection and he was forced to bring youngster Anouk Denton onto the bench for the tie with the Seagulls.

Little could be back for the derby on Sunday (2.30pm) after a club statement read: “Kim suffered a hamstring injury, she is expected to rejoin training later this week.”

In the first WSL meeting between the sides last term, Little played a huge part as she scored the opener at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of 38,262 fans.

Swiss international Noelle Maritz and young goalkeeper Fran Stenson could also be back in contention for the weekend.

On Maritz, who had played all of the league games before Sunday, Arsenal said: “Noelle picked up an impact injury and is currently being assessed by our medical team.

“As for Stenson she’s picked up a thumb injury and the young stopper like Maritz is being assessed by the medical team.

“As for Nobbs, Catley, Roord, and Evans they will miss this weekend’s game with Spurs and Nobbs will also miss England’s game with Germany on October 27 with a hamstring injury.”