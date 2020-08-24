Arsenal boss says two errors exposed his side as they fell to PSG defeat to crash out

Boss Joe Montemurro says Arsenal made ‘two errors and got exposed’ as the Gunners crashed out of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Saturday evening in a 2-1 defeat to PSG.

Goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Signe Bruun proved to be the difference as PSG set up an all French semi-final with Lyon.

Montemurro said: “They are a powerful team. They have powerful players. Obviously they had the opportunity to play two important games beforehand which made them prepared a little bit better, but I make no excuses for that.

“Big-game intensities, big-game scenarios and big-game physicality, they can only be replicated in big games. We haven’t had any. That’s the truth, but it’s not an excuse.

“We make the best of the situation and so be it. I’m still proud of the players, the planning, the preparation. The staff have been brilliant. We did what we could with the circumstances we were given.

“They got in to very dangerous positions. We made two errors, we got exposed.”

The Australian also went on to confirm that Jordan Nobbs not featuring from the start was a tactical decision in order to give the side more width, and he heaped praise on new signing Noelle Maritz who had an impressive debut saying: “We’re proud to have her at Arsenal.

“She’s a player that has played at the highest level for many, many years and she has come from a big club in Wolfsburg, we’re proud to have her here.

“With the squad we are trying to build I was ecstatic to have a full squad available tonight- besides Lydia, I don’t think that’s happened since I have been here. We had opportunities and options off the bench and players that could do things. But the game went the way it did.”

Arsenal will now prepare for their opening Women’s Super League match against Reading on Sunday, September 6 at Meadow Park - the home of Boreham Wood as they look to put their European fortunes behind them with a strong start to their domestic campaign.

Boss Montemurro will be hoping they can use that defeat to motivate them heading into the new season.