Arsenal Women’s quartet nominated for BBC Sport awards

Danielle van de Donk celebrates a goal for Arsenal Women (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson, Danielle van de Donk and manager Joe Montemurro have been nominated for the BBC Sport Women’s Super League awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Looking at the season so far, journalists have put together who they think should be nominated in different categories and it is now up to the public to decide who wins.

Miedema, van de Donk and Williamson have been nominated for the Women’s Super League Player of the Year award, with Montemurro up for the manager of the year prize.

Miedema is the division’s top scorer with 16 goals, two ahead of Chelsea’s Beth England and including a double hat-trick and four assists against Bristol City in a famous 11-1 victory in December.

Van de Donk has also impressed this campaign with her constant workrate and energy, netting five times in the league including a late winner against Manchester United in September.

You may also want to watch:

Williamson has also had another fantastic season and deserves to be in the running for the top award, having played in three different positions at centre-back, right-back and central midfield.

Such versatility has been key on occasions due to the amount of injuries the Gunners have suffered this season and the young England international has been Arsenal’s most used and arguably consistent player in the Women’s Super League this season, playing 1,286 minutes to show just how crucial she is to the team.

Chelsea’s Guro Reiten and Sophie Ingle, Everton’s Chloe Kelly and Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck, Caroline Weir and Pauline Bremer are also nominated, while Miedema and Williamson are also named in the Young Player of the Year category for players who were 23 or under when the season started.

They go up against Bremer, Roebuck, Kelly, Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway, Everton’s Gabby George, Lauren James of Manchester United, West Ham’s Alisha Lehmann and Bristol City’s Ebony Salmon.

Montemurro has guided the Gunners to third in the table and the Continental Cup final and competes with Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, departed Manchester City coach Nick Cushing, Tottenham duo Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, Manchester United’s Casey Stoney and Reading’s Kelly Chambers.

The winners will be revealed on the BBC Sport website on Thursday via live text. To vote go to the following link www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52499849.