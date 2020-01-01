Search

Advanced search

Looking back: More FA Cup wins take Arsenal to record 13

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 May 2020

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final

PA Archive/PA Images

As the merry month of May draws to a close, we take a look at three more FA Cup final successes for Arsenal, which helped move them to a record 13 triumphs.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup trophy after the 2017 Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley StadiumArsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup trophy after the 2017 Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Arsene Wenger’s side travelled back to Cardiff’s Millennium on May 21, 2005 – having won on previous visits to the Welsh capital in 2002 and 2003.

And they got the better of fierce rivals Manchester United after the first-ever penalty shoot-out in FA Cup final history.

United had the better of the chances in normal time, but the scoreline remained blank after 120 minutes and Arsenal won the shoot-out 5-4 as Jens Lehmann saved from Paul Scholes and Lauren, Freddie Ljungberg, Robin van Persie, Ashley Cole and captain Patrick Vieira – with his last kick for the club – all netted.

A decade on and holders Arsenal were comfortable 4-0 winners over Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium, having beaten Hull 3-2 a year earlier.

You may also want to watch:

Theo Walcott rifled home to open the scoring on 40 minutes and Alexis Sanchez doubled the lead with a stunning strike five minutes after the restart.

Per Mertesacker headed the third on 71 minutes from a Santi Cazorla corner and substitute Olivier Giroud completed the romp in injury time as Arsenal became the most-decorated side in FA Cup history.

Wenger became the most successful manager in the tournament’s history when he claimed his seventh winner’s medal in 2017 as the Gunners beat London rivals Chelsea for their 13th title.

Antonio Conte’s west London side had won the Premier League title with two matches to spare, having had a 13-match winning run after a 3-0 loss at the Emirates.

Arsenal had finished fifth, missing out on a Champions League place for the first time in 20 years, but took the lead on four minutes through Sanchez, who appeared to handle in the build-up and with Aaron Ramsey in an offside position but deemed not to be interfering with play.

Ramsey and Danny Welbeck hit the post before the break and Diego Costa levelled for 10 men Chelsea, after Victor Moses was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But 2015 matchwinner Ramsey headed in Olivier Giroud’s cross on 79 minutes to make it three FA Cups in four years.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Journalist apologises after ‘disgusting’ knife crime piece

Claudia Hicks stands in front of the finished mural of her brother Henry who died aged 18

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Journalist apologises after ‘disgusting’ knife crime piece

Claudia Hicks stands in front of the finished mural of her brother Henry who died aged 18

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Australian international Catley linked with Arsenal Women

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Looking back: More FA Cup wins take Arsenal to record 13

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

The emergency services on the scene of a

Morgan: I’d be surprised if T20 World Cup goes ahead

England's Eoin Morgan during a nets session (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Arsenal duo back decision to end Women’s Super League season

Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro during the training session at London Colney. Picture: Tess Derry/PA
Drive 24