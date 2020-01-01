Looking back: More FA Cup wins take Arsenal to record 13

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final PA Archive/PA Images

As the merry month of May draws to a close, we take a look at three more FA Cup final successes for Arsenal, which helped move them to a record 13 triumphs.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup trophy after the 2017 Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup trophy after the 2017 Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Arsene Wenger’s side travelled back to Cardiff’s Millennium on May 21, 2005 – having won on previous visits to the Welsh capital in 2002 and 2003.

And they got the better of fierce rivals Manchester United after the first-ever penalty shoot-out in FA Cup final history.

United had the better of the chances in normal time, but the scoreline remained blank after 120 minutes and Arsenal won the shoot-out 5-4 as Jens Lehmann saved from Paul Scholes and Lauren, Freddie Ljungberg, Robin van Persie, Ashley Cole and captain Patrick Vieira – with his last kick for the club – all netted.

A decade on and holders Arsenal were comfortable 4-0 winners over Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium, having beaten Hull 3-2 a year earlier.

Theo Walcott rifled home to open the scoring on 40 minutes and Alexis Sanchez doubled the lead with a stunning strike five minutes after the restart.

Per Mertesacker headed the third on 71 minutes from a Santi Cazorla corner and substitute Olivier Giroud completed the romp in injury time as Arsenal became the most-decorated side in FA Cup history.

Wenger became the most successful manager in the tournament’s history when he claimed his seventh winner’s medal in 2017 as the Gunners beat London rivals Chelsea for their 13th title.

Antonio Conte’s west London side had won the Premier League title with two matches to spare, having had a 13-match winning run after a 3-0 loss at the Emirates.

Arsenal had finished fifth, missing out on a Champions League place for the first time in 20 years, but took the lead on four minutes through Sanchez, who appeared to handle in the build-up and with Aaron Ramsey in an offside position but deemed not to be interfering with play.

Ramsey and Danny Welbeck hit the post before the break and Diego Costa levelled for 10 men Chelsea, after Victor Moses was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But 2015 matchwinner Ramsey headed in Olivier Giroud’s cross on 79 minutes to make it three FA Cups in four years.