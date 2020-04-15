new

Arsenal refuse to furlough staff despite financial concerns amid Covid-19 pandemic

A programme seller before the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have refused to furlough staff despite the club finding itself in testing financial times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

In their latest statement updating supporters on the current situation, the club confirmed that they intend not to use the Government’s furlough scheme and no redundancies will take place.

“We are in ongoing contact with our employees through video conferences, newsletters and team meetings,” read the statement.

“We have made it clear to them that we are not considering redundancies, and we are fully focussed on protecting their well-being, jobs and salaries.

“All our employees are receiving their full salaries and we plan to continue this. We are not currently intending to use the Government’s furlough scheme.”

Arsenal will also continue to pay casual staff, continuing: “In addition to our employees, we are extending our commitment to pay casual workers on our payroll from the end of April to the end of May. “For our matchday casual workers this means they will be paid for all four Premier League games that have been postponed and will be paid again should they work at these games once re-arranged.”

The club were also keen to make clear how challenging the situation has been following football’s suspension.

“The suspension of football and the broader global economic impact of the virus mean that many of our revenue streams are on hold or are at risk,” read the statement.

“We have always aimed to operate on the basis that the money we earn is reinvested in the team, the wider club and invested into our community. The potential impact on our revenue streams puts our operating model under pressure.

“We know that this crisis will pass, and normality will resume, but timeframes cannot be known with any certainty.

“The potential financial impact is significant so we must be responsible and act now to best protect Arsenal from what might happen in the months ahead.

“What is clear is that this is one of the most challenging periods in our near 134-year history.”

For Arsenal’s statement in full click here.