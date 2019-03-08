new

Arsenal reject Everton's £30 million Iwobi bid

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Everton's Seamus Coleman battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have rejected a £30 million offer from Everton for Alex Iwobi, but the Toffees are expected to return with an improved bid.

The offer is believed to have been an initial £25 million fee, with a further £5m in performance-related add-ons.

The Gunners have turned down the deal, but the Meryside club are expected to return with a second bid for the 23-year-old Nigeria international.

Iwobi will have plenty of competition for a place in Unai Emery's starting XI this season, with new club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Reiss Nelson and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vying for a spot out wide.

Everton have just over 24 hours to complete the deal, with the summer transfer window slamming shut at 5pm on Thursday.