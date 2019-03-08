new
Arsenal reject Everton's £30 million Iwobi bid
PUBLISHED: 13:16 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 07 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal have rejected a £30 million offer from Everton for Alex Iwobi, but the Toffees are expected to return with an improved bid.
The offer is believed to have been an initial £25 million fee, with a further £5m in performance-related add-ons.
You may also want to watch:
The Gunners have turned down the deal, but the Meryside club are expected to return with a second bid for the 23-year-old Nigeria international.
Iwobi will have plenty of competition for a place in Unai Emery's starting XI this season, with new club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Reiss Nelson and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vying for a spot out wide.
Everton have just over 24 hours to complete the deal, with the summer transfer window slamming shut at 5pm on Thursday.