Arsenal reject Everton's £30m Iwobi bid

PUBLISHED: 13:16 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 07 August 2019

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Everton's Seamus Coleman battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Everton's Seamus Coleman battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Arsenal have rejected a £30m offer from Everton for Alex Iwobi, but the Toffees are expected to return with an improved bid.

The offer is believed to have been an initial £25m fee, with a further £5m in performance-related add-ons.

The Gunners have turned down the deal, but the Merseyside club are expected to return with a second bid for the 23-year-old Nigeria international.

Iwobi will have plenty of competition for a place in Unai Emery's starting XI this season, with new club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Reiss Nelson and even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vying for a spot out wide.

Everton have just over 24 hours to complete the deal, with the summer transfer window slamming shut at 5pm on Thursday.

