Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:12 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 13 June 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (centre) during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (centre) during the training session at London Colney, Hertfordshire. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will start the 2019/20 Premier League season with a trip to Newcastle United on August 11.

Unai Emery's men will then welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium for their first home match of the new campaign on August 17, before a trip to Champions League winners Liverpool a week later.

In a strange quirk, the Gunners will then welcome Champions League runners-up Tottenham for the first North London derby of the season on August 31.

They host top flight new boys Aston Villa on September 21, visit Sheffield United on October 19 and Norwich on November 30.

Boxing Day sees a trip to Bournemouth, while Manchester United will be the first visitors in 2020.

Arsenal will then visit Tottenham on April 25, before ending their season with return matches in May against Liverpool (May 2), Aston Villa (May 9) and a home match against Watford on the final day of the campaign.

August 11: Newcastle

August 17: BURNLEY

August 24: Liverpool

August 31: TOTTENHAM

Sept 14: Watford

Sept 21: ASTON VILLA

Sept 28: Man Utd

Oct 5: BOURNEMOUTH

Oct 19: Sheff Utd

Oct 26: CRYSTAL PALACE

Nov 2: WOLVES

Nov 9: Leicester

Nov 23: SOUTHAMPTON

Nov 30: Norwich

Dec 3: BRIGHTON

Dec 7: West Ham

Dec 14: MAN CITY

Dec 21: Everton

Dec 26: Bournemouth

Dec 28: CHELSEA

Jan 1: MAN UTD

Jan 11: Crystal Palace

Jan 18: SHEFF UTD

Jan 22: Chelsea

Feb 1: Burnley

Feb 8: NEWCASTLE

Feb 22: EVERTON

Feb 29: Man City

March 7: WEST HAM

March 14: Brighton

March 21: Southampton

April 4: NORWICH

April 11: Wolves

April 18: LEICESTER

April 25: Tottenham

May 2: LIVERPOOL

May 9: Aston Villa

May 17: WATFORD

*Home matches in CAPITALS, fixtures subject to change.

