Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures revealed
PUBLISHED: 09:12 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 13 June 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal will start the 2019/20 Premier League season with a trip to Newcastle United on August 11.
Unai Emery's men will then welcome Burnley to the Emirates Stadium for their first home match of the new campaign on August 17, before a trip to Champions League winners Liverpool a week later.
In a strange quirk, the Gunners will then welcome Champions League runners-up Tottenham for the first North London derby of the season on August 31.
They host top flight new boys Aston Villa on September 21, visit Sheffield United on October 19 and Norwich on November 30.
Boxing Day sees a trip to Bournemouth, while Manchester United will be the first visitors in 2020.
Arsenal will then visit Tottenham on April 25, before ending their season with return matches in May against Liverpool (May 2), Aston Villa (May 9) and a home match against Watford on the final day of the campaign.
August 11: Newcastle
August 17: BURNLEY
August 24: Liverpool
August 31: TOTTENHAM
Sept 14: Watford
Sept 21: ASTON VILLA
Sept 28: Man Utd
Oct 5: BOURNEMOUTH
Oct 19: Sheff Utd
Oct 26: CRYSTAL PALACE
Nov 2: WOLVES
Nov 9: Leicester
Nov 23: SOUTHAMPTON
Nov 30: Norwich
Dec 3: BRIGHTON
Dec 7: West Ham
Dec 14: MAN CITY
Dec 21: Everton
Dec 26: Bournemouth
Dec 28: CHELSEA
Jan 1: MAN UTD
Jan 11: Crystal Palace
Jan 18: SHEFF UTD
Jan 22: Chelsea
Feb 1: Burnley
Feb 8: NEWCASTLE
Feb 22: EVERTON
Feb 29: Man City
March 7: WEST HAM
March 14: Brighton
March 21: Southampton
April 4: NORWICH
April 11: Wolves
April 18: LEICESTER
April 25: Tottenham
May 2: LIVERPOOL
May 9: Aston Villa
May 17: WATFORD
*Home matches in CAPITALS, fixtures subject to change.