Search

Advanced search

Arsenal’s Arteta ‘positive’ of new Aubameyang deal

PUBLISHED: 18:13 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 15 June 2020

PA Sport

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing the captain's armband during a Premier League match

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing the captain's armband during a Premier League match

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is “pretty positive” of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal but admits the club must persuade the striker of his importance and their own ambition.

Aubameyang’s deal expires next summer and he was quoted this week saying he felt at “a turning point” in his career.

The Gabon international has no shortage of admirers should he decide his future lies elsewhere but Arteta thinks an extended stay at the Emirates can be achieved.

“We have many discussions with Pierre, with his family and his agent. I’m pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties,” said Arteta, whose side return to Premier League action against his previous employers Manchester City on Wednesday.

“I think it is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career. In order to do that he needs to feel valued, he needs to feel he belongs to us and that we want him.

You may also want to watch:

“He really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to and he’s going to be a key part.”

Aubameyang’s output since joining the Gunners in 2018 has been of the highest standard, with 61 goals in 97 appearances, leading to reported interest from a host of top clubs.

Despite that, and the opaque comments recently attributed to the player in the foreign press, Arteta has seen no suggestion that his head has been turned.

“I think at the moment I am extremely happy with how he’s been performing and behaving,” he said.

“I have a really good relationship with him and we can discuss face to face a lot of things. So far as I’m aware I think he’s very happy at the club.”

Arteta suggested the coronavirus shutdown had played at least some part in the slow progress of negotiations, adding: “In a different context we’d have liked to do things much quicker but obviously it is unprecedented times.

“That brings a lot of uncertainty. But things are getting clearer and clearer every day that we are a step closer to getting back playing football and we want to move forward.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Gangsters jailed for shootout on the Islington-Hackney border

Ozgur Ozdemir

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Armed gang’s 50 years for ‘honey trap’ gold raid

...

The effects of Covid-19 on refugee art therapy charity New Art Studio.

Images from lockdown from art therapy students at the New Art Studio in Islington

Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood will be in St Peter’s ward

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Gangsters jailed for shootout on the Islington-Hackney border

Ozgur Ozdemir

Non-essential shops in Islington reopen to customers

Adventures in Furniture owner Kim Corbett. Picture: Submitted by Kim Corbett

Armed gang’s 50 years for ‘honey trap’ gold raid

...

The effects of Covid-19 on refugee art therapy charity New Art Studio.

Images from lockdown from art therapy students at the New Art Studio in Islington

Islington’s first low-traffic neighbourhood will be in St Peter’s ward

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Arteta ‘positive’ of new Aubameyang deal

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing the captain's armband during a Premier League match

Scott: Women’s sport has taken backseat

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Brendan Foster casts doubt over London Marathon as Great North Run is cancelled

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Peyraud-Magnin ‘will only remember positives’ at Arsenal

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mitchell confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool.
Drive 24