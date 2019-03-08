Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Arsenal's Ballard named in Northern Ireland squad

PUBLISHED: 16:33 31 May 2019

Joshua Bunting

Danny Ballard has signed a new contract with Arsenal (pic Arsenal FC)

Danny Ballard has signed a new contract with Arsenal (pic Arsenal FC)

Archant

Young Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard has made the final Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying games with Estonia and Belarus.

Martin O'Neill's men travel to Estonia on June 8, before travelling to Belarus three days later.

O'Neill said: "Daniel's shown up really well in training. You're looking at a boy that again was only playing in our Under-19s just over a year ago. He's played regularly in Arsenal's Under-23s this season."

The next stage for Ballard is probably a loan move as his call-up comes just a week after he signed a new professional contract at the Emirates Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

Northern Ireland are sitting top of Group C after their opening home victories over Estonia and Belarus, but O'Neill knows that two more positive results are required to tee up an exciting end to the campaign with fixtures against Germany and the Netherlands.

"It will be brilliant if we can come away with six points but we shouldn't take it for granted that it's going to be easy to do that," he said.

"We won the two games at home but we had to go right to the end to do that. These games are obviouly tougher away from home and particularly in June.

"I think it's a huge ask to get six points but that's what we're aiming for because then we face the bigger teams in the strongest position we can be in.

"There's a real focus on that first game because if you can win that then it leads into a positivity into the second game."

Most Read

Armed police make two arrests after firearm and other weapons allegedly brandished near Upper Street

Laycock Street. Picture: Google Street View

Man who created drug and gun lab in his Caledonian Road flat jailed for six years

Glenn Brigham.

Wanted: Police hunt man who didn’t turn up at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court

Cem Beyter is wanted by police. Picture: Met Police

Prolific moped robber from Islington jailed for almost four years over violent phone-snatching spree

Jumaane Cadogan.

Islington moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Claudio Narciso and Bradley White.

Most Read

Armed police make two arrests after firearm and other weapons allegedly brandished near Upper Street

Laycock Street. Picture: Google Street View

Man who created drug and gun lab in his Caledonian Road flat jailed for six years

Glenn Brigham.

Wanted: Police hunt man who didn’t turn up at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court

Cem Beyter is wanted by police. Picture: Met Police

Prolific moped robber from Islington jailed for almost four years over violent phone-snatching spree

Jumaane Cadogan.

Islington moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Claudio Narciso and Bradley White.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal Women sign Germany international Maier

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Darts: Archway League have special guest at awards night

Scott Robinson celebrates singles cup success with three-time BDO World semi-finalist Daryl Fitton at the Archway League's end of season awards night

Cricket: Exciting win for North London women

Roxy Morrison and Emma Williets

Young Islington rower receives Joanna Brown Award

Sport Islington's Mike Bishop, award winner Jasper Den Dulk and Joanna Brown Trust's Helen Sudall

Arsenal’s Ballard named in Northern Ireland squad

Danny Ballard has signed a new contract with Arsenal (pic Arsenal FC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists