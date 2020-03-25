Arsenal’s Carter calls for back-to-back Euro finals in 2021

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s striker Danielle Carter wants to see back-to-back Euro Championships next summer.

With the men’s Euro 2020 finals being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and moved to 2021, it will clash with the women’s tournament.

But Carter, who is recovering from injury, wants to see the two competitions take place one after the other.

Carter said: “Not many people know what’s going on, especially us in the women’s game. The men’s Euros has been postponed to next year but obviously that is when the women’s Euros was meant to be.

“Hopefully they can do back-to-back, but that’s up to UEFA. We can just prepare for it and it would be great to have a back-to-back Euros.”

England international Carter, who suffered a ligament injury in pre-season, confirmed she is training well despite the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: ”I’m healthy and all my family are as well luckily, doing well. It’s hard times at the minute but we just have to stick together and get through it.

“Most of the girls have been training at home and at local parks but it’s just something that we have to deal with moving forward.”

When asked about her ongoing recovery, she said: “My ligament is strong, if anything selfishly I’ll probably benefit if there is a delay in the season. I’ll be able to step on the grass again, but let’s just see if it does come back this season.”

*Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema finished runner-up to Lucy Bronze in the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2020 poll.

American World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe finished third in the voting.