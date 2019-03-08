Search

Arsenal's Carter 'distraught' says Montemurro

PUBLISHED: 18:00 31 July 2019

Art de Roche

Bayern Munich's Verena Schweers (left) and Arsenal's Danielle Carter in action during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's first Emirates Cup appearance was marred by another injury to Dan Carter on Sunday.

Arsenal's Danielle Carter leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

The forward was making her first since May 2018 following a knee injury but was stretchered off the Emirates turf following a midfield collision.

"She's pretty distraught," said manager Joe Montemurro.

"We've and a chat and she's going to have some scans done before we confirm anything."

On the pitch for 80 minutes, Carter looked like a player with something to prove against Bayern Munich Women.

Throughout the game she was energetic and able to lose markers to create chances as well as showing grit off the ball.

This grit led to her injury, however, as in the midst of winning a 50/50 challenge, she looked to have tangled legs with Bayern's Linda Dallman.

On a more positive note, Montemurro also gave an update on Jordan Nobbs following the game.

The midfielder has been out of action since suffering a knee injury against Everton last November.

"Jordan is doing very well," he added.

"She's integrating into full training and did a full session which was quite light last week.

"We believe she'll be ready for the first game of the season."

