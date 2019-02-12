Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Arsenal head coach Emery aware of Southampton history

PUBLISHED: 13:54 23 February 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery may be relatively new to English football but the Arsenal head coach has revealed he has been watching Southampton for years after becoming a fan of Matt Le Tissier.

Southampton's Matt Le Tissier scores from the penalty spot against Tottenham (pic Fiona Hanson/PA)Southampton's Matt Le Tissier scores from the penalty spot against Tottenham (pic Fiona Hanson/PA)

Arsenal host struggling Saints on Sunday knowing a victory could see them return to the Premier League top four.

The Gunners lost at St Mary’s in December but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side go into the weekend in the relegation zone having won just twice since the turn of the year.

Battling against the drop became a regular occurrence for Southampton during the early years of the Premier League – but it was the performances of Le Tissier which kept them in the top flight on more than one occasion.

Those displays were enough to catch the attention of Emery as he was attempting to make his way as a player in Spain before his career was cut short by a knee injury.

“My memory of him is that he was a very, very special player,” Emery told arsenal.com.

“He’s one player who I would watch when I was watching the Premier League in Spain.

“He was one player I would watch a lot of movies of. He was very technical, a quality player with the ball and was amazing for the spectacle.”

Arsenal may go into the game as heavy favourites but were in action on Thursday night as they beat BATE Borisov to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

In contrast, Southampton have not played since losing at home to Cardiff on February 9 – which Emery says he will put a “big demand” on his players to secure three points.

“Like all the teams in the Premier League, they are difficult and they will be preparing for this match with big players and also with time and for us it is difficult,” he added.

“We have respect for them but we need to impose our game-plan and quality and intensity.

“It is very important to get the three points, we are playing at home with our supporters and I want to carry on stronger here but with a big demand from ourselves to find a victory.”

Most Read

Highbury and Islington station evacuated after person is hit by train and dies

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Two injured after car crashes into Archway shop

A car collided with Archway Estate agents in Junction Road this morning. Picture: @LPADVA

Finsbury Park stabbing: Two men in hospital after attack near station

A file image of Finsbury Park Station. Picture: PA

Builder slapped with £60,000 court bill for demolishing Cally home of Britain’s first female dentist Lilian Lindsay

Lilian Lindsay at the BDA headquarters in Russell Square. Picture: British Dental Association

Axe-wielding moped bandits who terrorised Islington and Camden convicted

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver with axe in car arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis found at his home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal head coach Emery aware of Southampton history

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline

Your business needs social media - Archant can help

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team. Photo: Denise Bradley

Europa League: Sokratis hail Ozil as Arsenal draw Rennes

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Cricket: Scottish international Rae joins North London CC

Olivia Rae at North London CC's training session (pic Stephen Gardiner)

Gazette letters: Gillespie Road, housing association sales, empty commercial units, MPs allegiances and St Paul’s Road accident

Paul Kirk, pictured centre, has led a campaign for Islington Council to close the Gillespie Road rat run. Picture: DIETER PERRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists