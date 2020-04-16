Arsenal’s Evans loving life in new full-back role

Lisa Evans has admitted she loves playing full-back and has adapted well to the role after joining Arsenal as a winger.

Evans signed from German giants Bayern Munich in 2017, along with Vivianne Miedema, and has been a crucial member of the Gunners squad since.

Speaking with Arsenal legend Ian Wright for adidas, Evans said: “I love playing full-back for Arsenal. I never thought I’d say that.

“Joe Montemurro put me there two years ago and I was devastated. When he first told me I was like ‘No way! How has he seen me as a full-back?’

“But after six months, I was like ‘I’m actually really enjoying it’.”

As for her new role at full-back, she added: “Today’s football, the modern-day full-back has changed a lot with Hector Bellerin and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they’re very much forward-thinking players.

“So it’s really enjoyable. I still love going on the wing. This season I’ve played a lot as a winger as well.”

When asked by Wright how she is coping in the current climate, with football activity suspended and players at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scotland international said: ”It’s been hard, the hardest thing is missing the girls every single day.

“We’ve been keeping in touch with them a lot – the group chats been mental! – but it’s been really tough, to be honest, especially training-wise because it’s not in a team environment.”

Evans also added how she definitely wants to be included in the Great Britain Olympics team when that comes around in Tokyo next summer, after being postponed this year.

“I definitely want to be a part of the Olympics squad,” she added.

Wright asked “I’m just trying to throw in a couple more positions so they can make sure that you get yourself in there. Being a winger/wing-back, could you play centre-half as well?”

Evans laughed and responded: “When I see Leah Williamson, I think ‘nah, that’s not for me’.”

Striker Miedema joined Evans in answering questions and when asked about the current situation of the Women’s Super League, the Dutch national team’s record goalscorer said “Right now we’re not really thinking about what Chelsea are doing or anything.

“It’s just hoping that it’s safe for everyone and the league can actually start again, and then, from there on, obviously, I still hope Chelsea and Manchester City are going to slip up when we resume.”

Miedema also spoke about her love for the game and finished by saying: “I love to be part of the game. I’ve always wanted to score goals, but if I didn’t score for one game but assisted three goals, I was as happy.

“The girls do say to me to be a bit more selfish. That’s probably something I’ll have to develop in the next couple of years.”