Looking back at Arsenal’s FA Cup final triumphs in long history of competition

King George V shakes hands with the Arsenal team before the start of the 1930 FA Cup final PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have a record haul of 13 FA Cups in their trophy cabinet, stretching back over a 90-year period.

Arsenal's Ted Drake Arsenal's Ted Drake

Two of those wins have come against 2020 co-finalists Chelsea (see elsewhere) and we look at the other 11 triumphs here.

1930

Arsenal 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Liverpool goalkeeper Cyril Sidlow is well beaten as Arsenal's Reg Lewis (second right) puts the ball in the net during the 1950 FA Cup Final Liverpool goalkeeper Cyril Sidlow is well beaten as Arsenal's Reg Lewis (second right) puts the ball in the net during the 1950 FA Cup Final

Having lost to Cardiff in the 1927 final, The Arsenal claimed their first FA Cup against manager Herbert Chapman’s former club.

The influential Alex James fired them ahead on 16 minutes, after swapping passes with Cliff Bastin.

And James played a long through ball for Jack Lambert to tap past the onrushing Hugh Turner to seal victory two minutes from time.

1936

Arsenal captain Frank McLintock, George Graham and Charlie George with the FA Cup after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the 1971 final at Wembley Stadium Arsenal captain Frank McLintock, George Graham and Charlie George with the FA Cup after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the 1971 final at Wembley Stadium

Arsenal 1 Sheffield United 0

Having won four league titles in five years, but lost the 1932 final to Newcastle, the Gunners gained a second FA Cup thanks to Ted Drake’s 74th-minute goal.

James and Bastin combined to set up the winner, but Jock Dodd headed against the crossbar for the Blades soon after.

A media ban by the stadium’s bosses caused reporters to fly above in autogyros as the BBC experimented with commentators for the first time during its live broadcast.

Arsenal celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1979, standing left to right Liam Brady, Steve Walford, David Price, Pat Jennings, Willie Young, Alan Sunderland, David O'Leary, Frank Stapleton, Graham Rix, kneeling, Pat Rice, Sammy Nelson, Brian Talbot Arsenal celebrate winning the FA Cup in 1979, standing left to right Liam Brady, Steve Walford, David Price, Pat Jennings, Willie Young, Alan Sunderland, David O'Leary, Frank Stapleton, Graham Rix, kneeling, Pat Rice, Sammy Nelson, Brian Talbot

1950

Arsenal 2 Liverpool 0

With two more league titles in the bank, Arsenal’s third FA Cup came courtesy of a goal in each half from Reg Lewis.

The Gunners, managed by Tom Whittaker and captained by Joe Mercer, also included cricketer Denis Compton alongside his brother Leslie in their line-up.

Andy Linighan climbs to head his dramatic winner for Arsenal in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday Andy Linighan climbs to head his dramatic winner for Arsenal in the 1993 FA Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday

Meanwhile, Liverpool left out Bob Paisley despite his goalscoring semi-final heroics against Everton.

1971

Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

The Gunners had gone 17 years without a trophy between the 1953 league title and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1970.

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA

But their fourth FA Cup win – having lost the 1952 final to Newcastle – enabled them to complete the Double, having won the title at Tottenham days earlier.

The scoreline remained blank during normal time, but Steve Heighway put Liverpool ahead in the extra half-hour before substitute Eddie Kelly scrambled an equaliser.

Charlie George rifled an iconic winner past Ray Clemence to cap a gruelling 64-match season for Bertie Mee’s men.

1979

Arsenal's goalscorer Robert Pires with the FA Cup after the 2003 final against Southampton Arsenal's goalscorer Robert Pires with the FA Cup after the 2003 final against Southampton

Arsenal 3 Manchester United 2

Beaten 1-0 by underdogs Ipswich in the 1978 final, Arsenal claimed their fifth FA Cup after one of the most dramatic conclusions ever.

Brian Talbot put Terry Neill’s men ahead, after Liam Brady, Frank Stapleton and David Price combined, and it was 2-0 when Stapleton nodded in from Brady’s cross just before the break.

It stayed that way until four minutes from time, when Gordon McQueen hit back and then Sammy McIlroy levelled with just two minutes remaining.

Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira lifts the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the 2005 final

But the inspirational Brady surged forward from the restart to find Graham Rix out wide on the left and his deep cross was swept in by Alan Sunderland at the far post to cue wild scenes.

1993

Arsenal 2 Sheffield Weds 1

Winning goalscorer Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal (C) lifts the trophy. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Winning goalscorer Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal (C) lifts the trophy. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Upset by West Ham in the 1980 final, but having won the title twice in three years, Arsenal claimed their sixth FA Cup title and completed a domestic cup double.

Having beaten Wednesday in the League Cup final earlier in the season, they saw David Hirst cancel out Ian Wright’s opener to force a replay on a rainy Thursday night.

Following a 30-minute delay to kick-off, George Graham’s Arsenal took the lead again through Wright, only for Chris Waddle’s deflected shot to force extra time.

And the first penalty shoot-out in the competition’s history was looming when Andy Linighan defied a broken nose to head home Paul Merson’s corner for a last-gasp winner.

Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates victory at the end of the 2015 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium (pic Anthony Devlin/PA) Arsenal's Theo Walcott celebrates victory at the end of the 2015 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

1998

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

French manager Arsene Wenger claimed the first of his seven FA Cups with the Gunners thanks to a goal in each half.

Marc Overmars put the newly crowned league champions in front with his career-best 16th goal of the season, but Alan Shearer hit a post in the second period before Nicolas Anelka sealed victory and the second Double in club history.

2003

Arsenal 1 Southampton 0

Having secured their third Double in 2002, Arsenal saw Robert Pires net the only goal late in the first half as the holders defended their FA Cup crown in Cardiff.

Goalkeeper David Seaman captained the Gunners in his final appearance for the club, with Frenchman Pires converting after Freddie Ljungberg’s effort was blocked.

Ashley Cole cleared a James Beattie header off the line in stoppage time as Arsenal lifted the trophy for a ninth time.

2005

Arsenal 0 Manchester United 0 (5-4 pens)

Patrick Vieira converted the decisive penalty in his final appearance for the Gunners, who had remained unbeaten when winning the Premier League title a year earlier.

United had the better of the chances but could not break through a defensive Arsenal formation, with Jose Antonio Reyes sent off for a second bookable offence just before the final whistle.

Jens Lehmann denied Paul Scholes from the spot, as Lauren, Ljungberg, Robin van Persie and Cole all converted for Arsenal to allow Vieira to win it.

2014

Arsenal 3 Hull City 2

The Gunners ended a nine-year trophy drought after surviving an early scare against the Tigers.

James Chester and Curtis Davies netted inside eight minutes to put Hull 2-0 up and Kieran Gibbs headed off the line to deny Alex Bruce a third just moments later.

Santi Cazorla’s free-kick halved the deficit before half-time, with Laurent Koscielny bundling home an equaliser with 19 minutes left.

Olivier Giroud hit the crossbar in extra time, but then backheeled the ball into the path of Aaron Ramsey to fire home a low shot and secure Arsenal’s 11th FA Cup.

2015

Arsenal 4 Aston Villa 0

Having beaten Villa 3-0 and 5-0 in the Premier League, the Gunners eventually eased to a record 12th FA Cup in their record 19th final appearance.

Wenger’s men dominated throughout, but they had to wait until late in the first half to take the lead as Nacho Monreal’s deep cross was headed down by Alexis Sanchez for Theo Walcott to rifle home.

Sanchez fired home a stunning second soon after the restart and Per Mertesacker headed home from Cazorla’s corner just past the hour mark.

Giroud flicked home a cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to complete the rout in stoppage time.