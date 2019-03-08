Search

Arsenal's John-Jules relishing Premier League 2 challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:02 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 16 September 2019

Art De Roche

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules

Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal youngster Tyreece John-Jules says he is relishing the chance to test himself against older players in Premier League 2.

The 18-year-old excelled again for the under-23s at the weekend, scoring a brace in a 2-1 win over Leicester at Emirates Staidum.

Now up to three goals this season, John-Jules has already halved his Premier League 2 tally from last season, although he did score 16 in all competitions.

"I feel playing against older men in this league has definitely been good for my development," John-Jules said.

"Hopefully I improve even more at this level which might create a path to the first team.

"It felt good to grab another couple of goals. I'm always trying to help the team but on a personal note, that was great for me."

John-Jules' willingness to help his side has been clear this season as he has not always taken up his natural role as a central striker.

Often, including on Saturday, he has played deeper to get more involved in build-up play before trying to stretch defences.

But after going into the break a goal down to Leicester, under-23 boss Steve Bould decided to move the striker further forward where he is more of a natural.

Then, within six minutes, he had his two goals and John-Jules added: "We changed formation at half time because our system in the first half wasn't really working.

"He (Bould) is a top manager who has great experiences at this level and with the first team, so we're all trying to learn from him as best we can."

All three of John-Jules' goals this season have come at Emirates Stadium, with the pick of the bunch being his first against Everton U23s.

A backheeled volley over the keeper, it went viral on social media following the match which the striker thanked his instincts for.

"That was a crazy goal, even for me," John-Jules said.

"At the time, I just thought 'I have to try something' with the keeper rushing out and thankfully it went in."

