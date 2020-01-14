Search

Arsenal's Kemme announces retirement

PUBLISHED: 17:07 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 14 January 2020

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal's Tabea Kemme during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's Tabea Kemme has announced her retirement from football, with the German international forced to hang her boots up after injury problems over the past couple of seasons.

Kemme joined the Gunners from Turbine Potsdam in July 2018 and went on to make three appearances, with her final one coming in the Emirates Cup match against Bayern Munich in July where she only lasted 45 minutes due to injury.

During her time at Turbine Potsdam, Kemme made 145 appearances and won the UEFA Women's Champions League and Frauen-Bundesliga title.

Kemme also won 47 caps for Germany, netting six international goals, and won Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games and also the 2010 World Cup.

A fans' favourite with the Arsenal faithful, unfortunately due to her injury problems Kemme never got to show the best of herself to the people who loved watching so her much.

A statement on arsenal.com said: "Tabea has been a valued teammate and was an important influence behind the scenes throughout our Barclays Women's Super League title-winning season."

However, Kemme does have a professional career in the police force and will be moving onto that.

Kemme wrote on her Instagram page: "A decision made with tears but also joy. After 14 years of competitive sport, which was very formative for me, a prolonged knee injury means I'm unable to continue playing top-level football.

"This chapter has now ended. Now there are exciting times ahead for me. My new chapter has already begun thanks to everyone for this wonderful chapter! I will continue to move forward and complete my book."

