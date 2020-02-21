Search

Advanced search

new

Arsenal's Leno: 'We want to go all the way in the Europa League'

PUBLISHED: 15:04 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 21 February 2020

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Bernd Leno says Arsenal are determined to go all the way in the Europe League and put the demons of last year's final behind them after they secured an important 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the first-leg of their last-32 tie.

Alexandre's Lacazette's 81st minute goal put the Gunners in a position to go through and with a crucial away goal, they will go into the second-leg at the Emirates next week as favourites to progress.

Goalkeeper Leno believes the squad are determined to win the competition and right the wrongs of last season's final when they lost 4-1 to Chelsea in Baku.

"We want to go all the way to the final again, to Poland and we want to win this trophy," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"Last season we got to the final and it was very disappointing to lose so this year we have another chance.

"I think we have to take it step by step and today we took the first step to go to the last-16 and next week we have another big game at home and hopefully we will go through to the next round."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta picked Leno ahead of Emiliano Martinez for his first Europa League start of the season, and the German is determined to play as many games as possible this season.

"I want to play all the games, because we take this tournament seriously because it is another trophy and a chance to qualify for the Champions league," he said.

"I want to play all these games and I am happy that the manager made the decision that I play the Premier League and the Europa League games as well."

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Most Read

NOcado: All-out Ocado boycott in Islington could cost firm £60million annually, campaigners claim

A generic stock photo of an Ocado home delivery van. Picture: Kate Collins/ PA

Islington Council to launch consultation on bringing housing stock back in-house after controversial PFI deal ends

Ronalds Road. A typical Islington Street, where there are a number of Partners for Improvement in Islington homes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington set to get first liveable neighbourhood as part of £10million spending announcement

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Drug users are buying master keys and ‘smoking crack on the stairs’ of Finsbury Park housing block

The stairwell in the block after one of the drug users was evicted.

Partially-sighted woman ‘shaken’ and injured after cyclist collided with her white cane in Highbury

Deborah Persaud's white cain was broken after she was involved in a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Deborah Persaud

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Leno: ’We want to go all the way in the Europa League’

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal’s Mustafi gaining momentum

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi appears frustrated during a Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Bukayo Saka’s potential and best position

Everton's Tom Davies (left) and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Arsenal confirm Mead MCL injury

Beth Mead of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Europa League: Olympiacos 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Drive 24