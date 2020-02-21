new

Arsenal's Leno: 'We want to go all the way in the Europa League'

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bernd Leno says Arsenal are determined to go all the way in the Europe League and put the demons of last year's final behind them after they secured an important 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the first-leg of their last-32 tie.

Alexandre's Lacazette's 81st minute goal put the Gunners in a position to go through and with a crucial away goal, they will go into the second-leg at the Emirates next week as favourites to progress.

Goalkeeper Leno believes the squad are determined to win the competition and right the wrongs of last season's final when they lost 4-1 to Chelsea in Baku.

"We want to go all the way to the final again, to Poland and we want to win this trophy," he said.

"Last season we got to the final and it was very disappointing to lose so this year we have another chance.

"I think we have to take it step by step and today we took the first step to go to the last-16 and next week we have another big game at home and hopefully we will go through to the next round."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta picked Leno ahead of Emiliano Martinez for his first Europa League start of the season, and the German is determined to play as many games as possible this season.

"I want to play all the games, because we take this tournament seriously because it is another trophy and a chance to qualify for the Champions league," he said.

"I want to play all these games and I am happy that the manager made the decision that I play the Premier League and the Europa League games as well."