Arsenal’s Little making most of unexpected break

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Kim Little scores a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal's Kim Little scores a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s captain Kim Little says she has taken a step away from football during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Super League season finally declared as finished last week, Scottish international Little told arsenal.com: “Having this amount of free time away from football isn’t something any of us could have predicted.

“The reality is a lot of us haven’t had a period like this in years where we haven’t been playing games on an almost weekly basis. If we all take this opportunity in the right manner and use it as something positive that can help us, then we can really use it to reflect, rest and ensure we’re fresh for the new season, physically and mentally.

“Even in the off season from previous years I’ve used it to stay away from football, but I guess that’s been easier this time as there obviously hasn’t been any football to watch!

“Instead, I’ve been reading a lot and looking at the things I do well outside of football too, which has been nice.

“Normally my head is really consumed by football, my training and my development, but this time we’ve got a little more freedom because we don’t have the pressures of playing and we haven’t had that for a little while now.

“That’s been nice for me because you can really get yourself into this little bubble in the football world and you become so focused, which is great and that’s something I really enjoy too.

“But it’s good to remind yourself that there is another side and there’s so much out there that you can put your time into and contribute to. That’s been really enjoyable for me.”

Little was back in training following foot surgery before play was suspended and had another magnificent season for the Gunners scoring five goals in 12 league games.

Little scored the opener in the first-ever competitive North London Derby in the Women’s Super League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November as Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners.

