Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy says England call-up was unbelievable

England Women's manager Phil Neville in the stands before the Barclays FA WSL match at The Academy Stadium, Manchester. PA Wire/PA Images

New Arsenal signing Lotte Wubben-Moy says the “timing feels unbelievable” returning to the Gunners and earning a call up to the England set-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Speaking to the FA website on her England call-up the 22-year-old said: “Excellence is the standard here from the meetings to the training field to the meal rooms.

It was obviously a bit of a shock coming from quarantine straight into the camp but the girls all made me feel very welcome and it helped that there are a lot of new faces in the squad.

“As was the case with my recent return to Arsenal, everything feels as though it is coming full circle now and all the hard work has been worth it.”

She made 13 appearances for Arsenal after making her debut against Notts County in 2015 before departing to the USA.

Wubben-Moy was Arsenal’s fifth recruit of the summer after Noelle Maritz, Malin Gut, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams.

The centre back, who can also play in holding midfield, won the ACC regular season twice while with UNC, the ACC Women’s Soccer Tournament twice and was part of a team that were two-time runners up in the NCAA Division College Cup during her time in America.

On her call-up to England she explained: “I was at home in my bedroom in quarantine because I had just come back from the USA and I got the call from Phil Neville.

“As soon as I put the phone down, I just screamed and my mum heard me and texted me because we have to remain distanced in the house.

You may also want to watch:

“I could barely write the text message so I just shouted down the stairs to her and it became a house full of joy after that moment.

“It’s the one bit of news I needed to brighten up my quarantine period.”

Wubben-Moy was involved in the two in house games that England participated in over international week, and said: “We tried out a new formation with a 3-4-3 and with that obviously comes new challenges which brings people out of their shells a bit,” she said.

“I’m lucky because I played that formation for UNC [University of North Carolina] but it was interesting to play alongside the older girls and see how they navigate those challenges.

“I felt comfortable and also was able to lend a hand to those who may not have found it so comfortable - it was really fun.

“Of course, it won’t be considered as a full international fixture but there is nothing like pulling on the shirt - and a red one too which I enjoyed.

“I’ve really come to enjoy the company of Jill Scott this week and for some reason we’ve found ourselves on the same dinner table one too many times.

“She’s obviously a blue at Manchester City but I definitely see a friend in her and I know I can always go to her for any advice - she’s seen it all and she still knows how to have a laugh too.

“Being able to benchmark myself against the best has been amazing. Of course at Arsenal, you’re playing with girls who come from all over the world but there is nothing like being immersed in home grown talent.

“Spending time around strictly the best in the country in Steph and Millie Bright has given me an opportunity to see the standard and to push myself on further to reach it.”

Wubben-Moy could be set to make her second Arsenal debut against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.