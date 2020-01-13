new

Arsenal's Mavropanos joins FC Nuremberg on loan

Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos during the pre-match warm up ahead of the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos has joined 2. Bundesliga side FC Nuremberg on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old centre-back moves to the German club in a bid for more playing time after featuring just once for the Gunners this season - starting the 2-2 Europa League draw with Standard Liege in December.

Mavropanos has played eight first-team games since joining from PAS Giannina in January 2018, and he initially impressed before being hit with a number of injury problems that have halted his development.

The Greek has also played 11 times for Arsenal's U23 side this season.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Dinos all the best for his time with FC Nuremberg," read an official club statement.

Mavropanos will be thrust straight into a relegation battle at Nuremburg, with the Bavaria-based side third-bottom in the German second-tier.

Sitting just six points off the bottom, Der Club will be hoping that the Arsenal man can shore up a defence that has conceded 34 goals in 18 league games this season.