Arsenal's McCabe stars for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland's Katie McCabe (second right) celebrates with team-mates PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Katie McCabe picked up the player of the match award as clubmate Louise Quinn also played 90 minutes as Republic of Ireland won 3-0 away in Montenegro.

Vera Pauw's side have now picked up maximum points from their two Euro 2021 qualifiers over this international break following a 1-0 victory over Greece last Thursday.

However, it was Montenegro who started the better when Diane Caldwell - the hero against Greece - gave the ball away to Jelena Karflcic who scuffed her shot straight at Courtney Brosnan who was making her international debut.

Ireland started the game poorly and they were dealt another scare when Armisa Kuc got in around the defence but she dragged her shot wide of the right hand post.

It was the Republic of Ireland who took the lead with a carbon copy of last Thursday's goal against Greece when McCabe's free-kick picked out Quinn who headed the ball across goal for Caldwell to thump a header into the net.

Montenegro responded well and Kuc had a golden opportunity when she was played in, but fired her effort into the arms of Brosnan from close-range.

On the stroke of half-time, Glasgow City's Clare Shine got through on goal but her effort was drilled into the side-netting.

The second half started as the first had ended as Shine got on the end of a McCabe cross but she couldn't connect with the loose ball.

On 50 minutes, Pauw's side went close to doubling their advantage when Rianna Jarrett of Brighton & Hove Albion saw her effort cleared off the line following a Shine pass.

Montenegro were then reduced to ten players on 65 minutes when Darija Đukić was shown red for a second bookable offence.

Quinn had a fantastic chance to end the game as a contest on 72 minutes when McCabe crossed for the centre-back but she slid her effort over the crossbar.

However it was 2-0 on 85 minutes when McCabe hit a stunning free-kick low into the corner of the net from range to settle the nerves in the Irish camp.

And the scoring was completed as Denise O'Sullivan converted a lay-off by Jarrett flicking the ball into the roof of the net via a deflection.

Republic of Ireland: Brosnan; Caldwell, Quinn, Scott; O'Gorman, Fahey, O'Sullivan; Littlejohn, McCabe; Jarrett, Shine.