Arsenal’s Mead donates jersey for Together Against Corona campaign

Arsenal’s Beth Mead has donated her match-worn England jersey from the 2019 SheBelieves Cup to The One Goal organisation’s Together Against Corona campaign.

Mead scored in the 3-0 victory over Japan as England claimed the trophy and 80 per cent of the funds raised will be donated towards the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

The remaining amount will go to a charity, project or cause of the donating player’s choice.

Mead’s England teammate Lucy Bronze is also taking part, alongside Wolfsburg duo Pernille Harder and Lena Goeßling in donating shirts to the cause.

Mead was crucial in helping Arsenal win the Women’s Super League in 2018/19 as she registered the most assists in the league with 12.

To be in with a chance of getting your hands on some special memorabilia all you have to do is donate at https://go.rallyup.com/togetheragainstcorona-bethmead.

The maximum donation is £5 and that allows 10 entries into the draw for the prestigious prize.

The winner will be revealed via a draw that will take place on June 5.

The One Goal’s vision is to become a unique worldwide charitable organisation that uses an authentic process within the women’s game to achieve it.

The target at The One Goal is to work locally and internationally to raise funds from the women’s game which will put back by donating to help organisations that are using sport as a method to help people and their communities.

Their goal is to encourage and support future generations to give them more of a chance to reach their dreams not only in their chosen sport but also in their life goals.

The One Goal organisation was founded by former Chelsea goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl and Daniela Porcelli and throughout May will have 20 players shirts up for grabs.