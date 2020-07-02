Arsenal’s Mead relishing Champions League return

Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates scoring her sides fourth goal of the match with Danielle van de Donk during the Women's Super League match at The People's Pension Stadium, Crawley. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead cannot wait to get back to playing football again when the Champions League restarts next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The England international suffered an MCL injury in February durnig Arsenal’s 3-2 win at Liverpool, which came courtesy of a Vivianne Miedema brace and Jordan Nobbs header.

Mead had played 14 of Arsenal’s 15 matches in the Women’s Super League before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with the defending champions finishing third.

And she told the Whitby Gazette “I’m not training with the team yet but hopefully in the next week or so we will be back and preparing for the Champions League.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m so excited to play football again, but with it being the Champions League it’s extra special. I can’t wait.”

Mead also scored three goals in the WSL against West Ham United, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion and will hope to return when Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain in their quarter-final clash at the Anoeta Stadium, on Saturday August 22 (7pm).

The winners of that clash will meet the winners of the Lyon v Bayern Munich quarter-final in Bilbao on Wednesday, August 26.

The final will be in San Sebastián on Sunday, August 30 (7pm).

Arsenal knocked out Italian side Fiorentina and Czech Republic club Slavia Prague on their way to the last eight.