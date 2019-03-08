Arsenal's Miedema breaks Dutch goalscoring record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) in action for the Netherlands (pic Mike Egerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema created history as she became the Netherlands top scorer of all time at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miedema registered her 59th and 60th international goals in her 77th cap as she helped her country reach the last 16 of the Women's World Cup with a 3-1 win over Cameroon.

In what was a frustrating game for the European champions they finally broke the deadlock on 41 minutes when the Gunners forward met Shanice Van de Sanden's pinpoint cross to head into the net.

You may also want to watch:

However Cameroon pegged the pre-match favourites back less than two minutes later as Raissa Feudjio played a long pass that caught the Dutch defence flat-footed, allowing Gabrielle Onguene in to slot into the empty net after Sari Van Veenendaal had already committed herself.

After the restart the Netherlands took control of the game as Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk played a short free-kick to Jackie Groenen and her cross wasn't dealt with by Michaela Abam, with the ball falling into the path of Dominique Bloodworth who fired into the net from six yards out.

Cameroon came so close to shocking the Dutch once again on 81 minutes as Henriette Akaba was found by the impressive Onguene, but her powerful effort was well blocked by Sherida Spitse at the last minute.

Miedema then added her second with five minutes to go as cut inside from the left before lashing a strike a powerful effort past the despairing dive of Annette Ngo Ndom in the Cameroon goal.

The Netherlands complete their group stage campaign against Canada in a highly anticipated match in Reims on Thursday.