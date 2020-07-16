Arsenal’s Miedema collects Golden Boot

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s striker Vivianne Miedema has picked up the 2019-20 Golden Boot at the Women’s Super League awards.

The virtual ceremony was conducted by former England and Arsenal forwards Kelly Smith and Ian Wright.

And Miedema was crowned after hitting 16 goals in the league as the Gunners finished third in the table, while Chelsea succeeded them as champions on a points-per-game formula.

The Netherlands striker scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she once again topped the top-flight goalscoring charts.

It’s the second consecutive season that Miedema has won the award and what is remarkable about her goal tally is that none of her 16 strikes came from the penalty spot.

She became the first player in WSL to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished Bristol City in a famous 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

A total of 47 per cent of her shots in the league were on target and her conversion rate was 37 per cent, a quite remarkable feat for Europe’s leading forward who is still only 23.

Miedema also ended the season with the most assists (eight) to show she isn’t just a goalscorer, but one of the most unselfish players in the game.

She was also nominated for the WSL player of the year but that award went to Chelsea striker Bethany England, who 14 goals in 15 appearances as the west London club claimed a WSL and Continental Cup double.

“It is greatly appreciated and means a lot to me,” said England.

“I would like to dedicate the award to my team-mates, without them I wouldn’t have been able to have the season I have had.

“So a big thank you to them, this is for all the team, all the staff and all the fans who went through everything with us this year.”

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes picked up the manager of the year award after leading her side to a remarkable unbeaten season. Hayes added: “I just want to say a big thank you to all of my staff and their contributions this season.

“This trophy is about the whole group so a big thank you to the players for stepping up another level and thanks once again to our fans for being the best in the world.”

The Golden Glove, awarded to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets, was taken by Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck, who managed 10 clean sheets.