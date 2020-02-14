Arsenal's Miedema delighted with double in win

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema was delighted to bag a brace, including the winner, in their 3-2 victory at Liverpool on Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dutch striker Miedema cancelled out Rinsola Babajide's opener, before Jordan Nobbs put the Gunners ahead three minutes later.

And after Rachel Furness squared matters on the stroke of half-time, Miedema headed home Leonie Maier's cross on 78 minutes to seal all three points.

"You obviously start looking at the clock, but then you kind of know there is always going to be that one chance and luckily that came and from there on I didn't have the feeling that we were going to give it away again," said Miedema.

You may also want to watch:

"I've always been complaining that we don't play enough crosses to my head so I'm very happy that it happened.

"I think we made it really hard for ourselves in the first half, we didn't play our football. Liverpool did a good job, they had two chances and they finished them, and then for us coming out after half-time we hoped that one goal will be enough.

"It seemed to be enough today, but I think we were quite lucky in getting the three points.

"In the first half we didn't really switch the ball enough and the second half with all the crosses coming in you could see that we created more chances."

Arsenal return to Meadow Park on Sunday to host Lewes in the Women's FA Cup. Kick off is at 1pm.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.