Arsenal's Miedema up for big BBC award

PUBLISHED: 12:19 13 February 2020

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema has been nominated for the BBC Sport Women's Footballer of the Year award.

Miedema finished the 2018-19 Women's Super League season as a champion and top goalscorer, netting 22 times as Arsenal claimed a first title in seven years.

The 23-year-old also broke a Dutch National team record, becoming their top goalscorer of all time as well as helping them reach the 2019 Women's World Cup final where they were runners-up to the USA.

Since picking up last season's PFA Women's Player of the year award, she has also netted seven times in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League competition.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking about her year highlights, Miedema said: "Probably a couple - winning the league at Brighton with Arsenal. I felt like this was a very special day as the club really needed it and we worked really hard for it.

"Then going to the World Cup and playing a final that no-one expected, I think is something amazing that you probably only experience once in your life."

Miedema is joined by Lucy Bronze, Chelsea's January signing Sam Kerr and USA duo Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe as nominees for the award.

It was also a very successful year for England International Bronze as she won a French League and Cup and Champions League treble with Lyon as well as winning UEFA Player of the Year and finishing as runner-up in the race for the World Cup Golden Ball and Ballon d'Or.

The vote closes at 9am on Monday, March 2 and the winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday, March 24 on the BBC World Service and the BBC Sport website.

