Arsenal striker Miedema nominated for another award

Tottenham Hotspur'’s Josie Green (left) and Arsenal'’s Vivanne Miedema battle for the ball PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s striker Vivianne Miedema has been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the year award.

The Dutch international topped the goalscoring charts in 2019-20 as she hit 16 goals for the Gunners on their way to finishing third in the table, before the season was cut short to the global health crisis.

Miedema also led the way for assists as she registered eight, showing that she is much more than just a natural finisher.

Earlier this week she was crowned as the winner of the Football Writers’ Association’s women’s player of the year.

Miedema also became the first player In WSL history to contribute 10 goals in a single fixture as she scored six and claimed four assists as the Gunners claimed a famous 11-1 victory over Bristol City in December.

In the league the striker scored 10 goals with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head.

Miedema also had the most open play passes of any forward in the league with 24.48 passes per game and she also plays the most long passes per game with an average 1.47 showing she isn’t just a normal number nine.

She will go up against Bethany England, who was runner-up to her in the goalscoring charts as she netted 14 goals, another Chelsea player in Guro Reiten, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp and Everton’s Chloe Kelly.

Fans can vote for the striker via the Women’s Super League twitter page and website as voting closes on Monday July 6 at 12pm.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur management duo Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been nominated for the manager of the season award.

Spurs finished seventh in their debut season in the league as they won six of their 15 games.

They will be up against Nick Cushing of Manchester City, who left the club in February to take over as the assistant manager of New York City; Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, who saw her side win the title undefeated; Everton’s Willie Kirk and Manchester United’s Casey Stoney, who led her team to fourth in their debut season in the WSL picking up 23 points.