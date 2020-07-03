Search

Advanced search

Arsenal striker Miedema nominated for another award

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 July 2020

Josh Bunting

Tottenham Hotspur'’s Josie Green (left) and Arsenal'’s Vivanne Miedema battle for the ball

Tottenham Hotspur'’s Josie Green (left) and Arsenal'’s Vivanne Miedema battle for the ball

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s striker Vivianne Miedema has been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the year award.

The Dutch international topped the goalscoring charts in 2019-20 as she hit 16 goals for the Gunners on their way to finishing third in the table, before the season was cut short to the global health crisis.

Miedema also led the way for assists as she registered eight, showing that she is much more than just a natural finisher.

Earlier this week she was crowned as the winner of the Football Writers’ Association’s women’s player of the year.

Miedema also became the first player In WSL history to contribute 10 goals in a single fixture as she scored six and claimed four assists as the Gunners claimed a famous 11-1 victory over Bristol City in December.

You may also want to watch:

In the league the striker scored 10 goals with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head.

Miedema also had the most open play passes of any forward in the league with 24.48 passes per game and she also plays the most long passes per game with an average 1.47 showing she isn’t just a normal number nine.

She will go up against Bethany England, who was runner-up to her in the goalscoring charts as she netted 14 goals, another Chelsea player in Guro Reiten, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp and Everton’s Chloe Kelly.

Fans can vote for the striker via the Women’s Super League twitter page and website as voting closes on Monday July 6 at 12pm.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur management duo Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have been nominated for the manager of the season award.

Spurs finished seventh in their debut season in the league as they won six of their 15 games.

They will be up against Nick Cushing of Manchester City, who left the club in February to take over as the assistant manager of New York City; Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, who saw her side win the title undefeated; Everton’s Willie Kirk and Manchester United’s Casey Stoney, who led her team to fourth in their debut season in the WSL picking up 23 points.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Business secretary visits Islington pub ahead of reopening

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma visits The Alpaca Pub, Essex Road, Islington on June 24. Picture: Matt Grayson

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Business secretary visits Islington pub ahead of reopening

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma visits The Alpaca Pub, Essex Road, Islington on June 24. Picture: Matt Grayson

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal striker Miedema nominated for another award

Tottenham Hotspur'’s Josie Green (left) and Arsenal'’s Vivanne Miedema battle for the ball

Martinelli signs new deal at Arsenal

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl