Arsenal’s Miedema nominated for player of year award

PUBLISHED: 16:31 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 24 April 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal Women’s striker Vivianne Miedema has been shortlisted for the Athletic’s Super League player of the year award.

The Netherlands record goalscorer has had another fantastic season for the Gunners, netting 14 goals to find herself as joint top scorer in the WSL alongside Bethany England of Chelsea.

Miedema netted a double hat-trick and registered four assists in one game as Arsenal thumped Bristol City 11-1 in December.

The striker netted twice last time out in League action for the Gunners as they defeated Liverpool 3-2 in Chester as she headed home from a 78th-minute cross to seal the three points.

She makes it an Arsenal double as Leah Williamson was nominated for the Young Player of the Year award earlier this week.

Miedema will go up against Chelseas’ England, Sophie Ingle and Guro Reiten, as well as Everton’s Chloe Kelly – who has also been nominated for the Young Player of the Year prize – and Liverpool and Northern Ireland international midfielder Rachel Furness.

The 23-year-old Miedema was key to the Gunners winning the FA WSL title last season as she ended the campaign as the division’s top scorer.

Since picking up last season’s PFA Women’s Player of the year award, she has also netted seven times in this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League competition.

The winner will be announced on the Athletic’s social media channels on Sunday evening at 7pm.

