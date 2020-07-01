Arsenal’s Miedema wins Footballer Writers’ Association award

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema fires home (pic Tess Derry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been named the Football Writers’ Association Women’s footballer of the year.

Miedema was nominated alongside Lucy Bronze, Beth England, Guro Reiten and Ellen White.

The Netherlands international finished as the Women’s Super Leagues top goalscorer in 2019-20 after netting 16 goals for the Gunners.

She scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she led the top flight goalscoring charts for the second consecutive season.

Miedema also ended the season with the most assists (eight) to show she isn’t just a goalscorer, but one of the most unselfish players in the game.

The 23-year-old became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished Bristol City in a famous 11-1 victory at Meadow Park in December.

Miedema netted 27 in all competitions and was gunning for the top scorer prize in the UEFA Women’s Champions League before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she may still get the chance to add to her 10 goals in Europe, with the Gunners due to complete their Champions League campaign in Spain in late August.

Miedema won by a single vote ahead of Chelsea’s England, with Reiten and Bronze in joint third.

On accepting her award she said: “Thank you so much for voting me player of the year, obviously I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and I really can’t wait to be able to go out and enjoy football again and I’ll hopefully see you all soon.”

Jen O’Neill, chair of the FWA’s women’s sub-committee, added: “This was a close-run decision because of the brilliant breakout season that Beth England had with the Lionesses and WSL champions Chelsea.

“However, Vivianne’s clinical efficiency in front of goal and her seemingly effortless poise, can mean her all-round ability and footballing intelligence are sometimes overlooked. She is a worthy winner and a world-class performer.

“With more assists than any other WSL player this season, she is also a valuable creator of openings for team-mates – dropping to collect the ball and playing in others, or making space with her movement.”