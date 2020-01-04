Search

Arsenal's Mitchell joins Tottenham on loan

PUBLISHED: 15:22 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 04 January 2020

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell (pic Dave Thompson/PA)

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell (pic Dave Thompson/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell has joined Tottenham Hotspur Women on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Mitchell has made 119 appearances for the Gunners since signing for the club in July 2013.

She started her career at Glasgow City in 2008 and before she joined Arsenal in 2013, Mitchell had a four-month spell in Germany with Bundesliga side SGS Essen.

After making 15 appearances for the Gunners in their title-winning campaign last season, she has featured for on five occasions this season and netted the 11th goal against Bristol City in a 11-1 victory.

She also has 60 senior caps for Scotland and has also represented her country at under-17 and under-19 level.

Mitchell missed four months of last season after taking some time off due to issues with anxiety but this season has returned stronger than ever.

Mitchell said: "I'm really pleased to be at the Club, it's going to be a new challenge for me and I'm looking forward to being part of the squad and meeting the girls ahead of a big game against Manchester City on Sunday.

"After speaking to Karen (Hills) and Juan (Amoros) , it felt like the best opportunity for me to come here and get some minutes under my belt which is a big focus for me in the new year and it will be nice to be part of helping the team get more points on the board."

Mitchell will not be eligible to play against Arsenal when the teams meet on February 9, or if they draw one another in either of the domestic cups.

She will be available for Tottenham Hotspur this weekend as they take on Arsenal's title rivals Manchester City.

