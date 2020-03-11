Arsenal's Montemurro returns to Australia

Arsenal Women's manager Joe Montemurro has been granted personal leave to return to his native Australia for personal reasons.

It is unclear how long Montemurro will be away for, with Aaron D'Antino and Leanne Hall taking care of first-team duties during his absence.

Montemurro led the club to their first Women's Super League title in seven years last season and is highly respected by players and fans alike.

The club released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the news, which said: 'Arsenal Women head coach Joe Montemurro has temporarily returned to Australia due to family reasons. Assistant coaches Aaron D'Antino and Leanne Hall will be taking the management of the team while Joe is in Australia. Everyone at the club wishes Joe all the best and looks forward to his return.'

Montemurro's return to Australia means he will miss Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Meadow Park on Sunday (12.30pm) and is also likely to miss the Women's Super League clash with Bristol City on March 22.