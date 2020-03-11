Search

Advanced search

Arsenal's Montemurro returns to Australia

PUBLISHED: 15:22 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 11 March 2020

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women's manager Joe Montemurro has been granted personal leave to return to his native Australia for personal reasons.

It is unclear how long Montemurro will be away for, with Aaron D'Antino and Leanne Hall taking care of first-team duties during his absence.

You may also want to watch:

Montemurro led the club to their first Women's Super League title in seven years last season and is highly respected by players and fans alike.

The club released a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the news, which said: 'Arsenal Women head coach Joe Montemurro has temporarily returned to Australia due to family reasons. Assistant coaches Aaron D'Antino and Leanne Hall will be taking the management of the team while Joe is in Australia. Everyone at the club wishes Joe all the best and looks forward to his return.'

Montemurro's return to Australia means he will miss Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Meadow Park on Sunday (12.30pm) and is also likely to miss the Women's Super League clash with Bristol City on March 22.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 in Islington confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Parent whose child goes to Archway primary school tests positive for Covid-19

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coronavirus: First case of Covid-19 in Islington confirmed

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

‘Almighty crash’ as roof of Arsenal Tavern in Finsbury Park collapses

The roof collapsed at the Arsenal Tavern on Sunday, March 8. Picture: Jane Robertson

Holloway stabbing: Teen found with knife wound in Paradise Park

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Coronavirus: No Islington cases of Covid-19 as Old Street students test negative and return to school

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Montemurro returns to Australia

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Jeremy Corbyn: Islington North MP on Piers Morgan, EU arrest warrants and his proudest achievements as leader

PA Review of the General Election 2019 09/12/19 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters after speaking at a rally outside Bristol City Council in Bristol. Picture: Jo Giddens/ PA

Islington’s King’s Head Theatre awarded £800k by Sadiq Khan to help with move to new space

The Kings Head Theatre is leaving the King's Head pub in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City postponed over coronavirus fears

A general view of the pitch during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Album review: Ultraísta – Sister

Ultraista album cover
Drive 24