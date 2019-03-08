Search

Arsenal Women's Montemurro up for manager of month award

PUBLISHED: 14:54 05 October 2019

Joshua Bunting

Arsenal's manager Joe Montemurro gestures on the touchline during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Arsenal's manager Joe Montemurro gestures on the touchline during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's manager Joe Montemurro has been nominated for the first ever Barclays FA WSL manager of the month award.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.Arsenal's Leah Williamson in action during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Montemurro joins Manchester City manager Nick Cushing in the only managers left with a 100 per cent winning record in this campaign.

The Gunners opened with a 2-1 win over West Ham and followed that up with a 1-0 victory at Manchester United thanks to a late Danielle Van De Donk strike.

And they slammed four goals past Brighton to ensure they have the best goal difference.

Tottenham Hotspur's joint management team of Karen Hills and Juan Amoros are also nominated after their flying start in the division while Chelsea's Emma Hayes makes up the list.

Leah Williamson is nominated for the players award and will go up against Manchester City's Pauline Bremer, Chelsea's Guro Reiten and Everton's Chloe Kelly.

Williamson has proved her versatility this season as she has been playing in a midfield role and when needed dropped back into centre-back.

She has started all 6 matches in all competitions as the Gunners have only conceded 1 goal so far in that opening day win over West Ham United.

