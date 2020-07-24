Arsenal’s Mustafi to miss FA Cup final

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) gestures during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have confirmed Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem – meaning the defender will miss a second FA Cup final through injury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) and Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi battle for the ball Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) and Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi battle for the ball

The 28-year-old has enjoyed something of a career renaissance at the Emirates Stadium since Mikel Arteta took charge in December.

Often a divisive figure among Arsenal supporters, Mustafi became an integral part of Arteta’s side – starting all but two of their last 14 Premier League games prior to his injury.

You may also want to watch:

The Germany international was forced off late on in Arsenal’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Arteta said on Thursday that Mustafi would be doubtful for the final against Chelsea on August 1, with the club announcing a day later that he is definitely sidelined.

In their weekly team news bulletin, Arsenal’s assessment of Mustafi read: “Right hamstring sustained during FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

“Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days.”

Mustafi was also forced to watch on from the sidelines as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final, missing the victory through illness.