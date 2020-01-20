new

Arsenal's Mustafi: 'We have a lot to learn'

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Shkodran Mustafi insists that Arsenal have much to learn under boss Mikel Arteta after dropping points in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at the Emirates.

With Sokratis and Calum Chambers both out, the German was given a rare Premier League start at the Emirates but he couldn't stop the Gunners conceding a late John Fleck equaliser as they let their lead slip

Despite improved performance under Arteta, Arsenal have won just one of his five league games in charge and Mustafi knows they have plenty to learn in order to get results.

"We have to learn a lot, but I think since Arteta came in we play better football," he said.

"I think we feel more comfortable when we're on the pitch because we know what we're doing and we know what he wants us to do, and now it's all about putting it on the pitch for 90 minutes and not only in parts.

"I think that's where we lack the most at the moment, I think we always have parts where we play very well and what we planned before the game and sadly you lose a little bit of control and then it becomes a completely different game.

"I think we just need to learn how to control the matches better and to play our game for 90 minutes."

Although the results are yet to come under Arteta, Mustafi believes that the Arsenal squad is showing better togetherness, adding: "I feel that we are united.

"I think we stay together and the dressing room has always been top during good and bad periods.

"That's the only way to get out of it and I think if we want to be successful, we need to stick together, players, staff and everyone at the club.

"Obviously all the people that comes to the games too. We want them to be happy but it's always good when a game like this finishes and you go round and applaud and they are applauding too, it shows that we are united."