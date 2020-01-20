Search

Advanced search

new

Arsenal's Mustafi: 'We have a lot to learn'

PUBLISHED: 11:44 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 20 January 2020

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Shkodran Mustafi insists that Arsenal have much to learn under boss Mikel Arteta after dropping points in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at the Emirates.

With Sokratis and Calum Chambers both out, the German was given a rare Premier League start at the Emirates but he couldn't stop the Gunners conceding a late John Fleck equaliser as they let their lead slip

Despite improved performance under Arteta, Arsenal have won just one of his five league games in charge and Mustafi knows they have plenty to learn in order to get results.

"We have to learn a lot, but I think since Arteta came in we play better football," he said.

"I think we feel more comfortable when we're on the pitch because we know what we're doing and we know what he wants us to do, and now it's all about putting it on the pitch for 90 minutes and not only in parts.

You may also want to watch:

"I think that's where we lack the most at the moment, I think we always have parts where we play very well and what we planned before the game and sadly you lose a little bit of control and then it becomes a completely different game.

"I think we just need to learn how to control the matches better and to play our game for 90 minutes."

Although the results are yet to come under Arteta, Mustafi believes that the Arsenal squad is showing better togetherness, adding: "I feel that we are united.

"I think we stay together and the dressing room has always been top during good and bad periods.

"That's the only way to get out of it and I think if we want to be successful, we need to stick together, players, staff and everyone at the club.

"Obviously all the people that comes to the games too. We want them to be happy but it's always good when a game like this finishes and you go round and applaud and they are applauding too, it shows that we are united."

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

‘A living, breathing, vein through the city’ – how the New River was built

The new gauge, built in 1856, is where the River Lea joins the New River. Picture: Thames Water

Most Read

Businesswoman who opened Dalston shop selling hand-crafted Black dolls welcomes grant to help deal with demand

Sandra Monero. Picture: Polly Hancock

Football hooligan convicted of attacking Guardian columnist over political views in Pentonville Road

Columnist Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court where he is giving evidence in the trial of James Healy for an alleged 'politically motivated' attack on Mr Jones in August 2019. Mr Healy denies he was motivated by the Guardian columnist's sexual orientation or political views during the assault outside the Lexington pub on the Pentonville Road. Picture: Aaron Chown/ PA Images

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

‘A living, breathing, vein through the city’ – how the New River was built

The new gauge, built in 1856, is where the River Lea joins the New River. Picture: Thames Water

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Mustafi: ‘We have a lot to learn’

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Injury blow for Arsenal as Nelson and Kolasinac sidelined until February

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Disappointment for Arteta after Arsenal draw with Sheffield United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Review; Fix, Pleasance Theatre, Islington

Tina Chiang as Li Na in The Fix at The Pleasance Theatre

Tell us your stories to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Dancing in the streets on VE Day, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists