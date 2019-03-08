Arsenal's Nelson spot-on for England under-21s

England's Reiss Nelson scores his side's first goal of the game against Croatia (pic Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson scored in his first game at the European Under-21 championships as England drew 3-3 with Croatia, writes Joshua Bunting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nelson had been an unused substitute in defeats against France and Romania but won an 11th-minute penalty when tripped by Branimir Kalaica.

And the young Gunner send Croatian keeper Ivan Grbic the wrong way from the spot to open the scoring.

You may also want to watch:

Grbic made a superb low save to deny Demarai Gray from Tammy Abramam's scooped pass and Croatia levelled when Josip Brekalo cut inside Jonjoe Kenny and fired past Dean Henderson into the top corner.

James Maddison restored England's lead on 48 minutes when the impressive Nelson saw his cross parried by Grbic and Filip Uremovic's misplaced header fell kindly to the Leicester man.

But Croatia made it 2-2 when Nikola Vlasic fired a 20-yard shot into the far left corner of the net.

Kenny put England ahead for a third time with a 25-yard screamerl but their joy was shortlived as Luka Ivanusec played in Brekalo to slot past Henderson and ensure honours finished even eight minutes from time.