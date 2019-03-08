new

Arsenal's Nketiah joins Leeds on loan

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has joined Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old impressed during pre-season and will continue his development at Elland Road this campaign.

Nketiah joined Arsenal in 2015 and made his first-team debut in 2017 after shining in the youth ranks.

He scored his first Premier League goal on the final day of last season in a 3-1 win over Burnley.

In a statement, Arsenal said: "Everyone at Arsenal wishes Eddie all the best for his season with Leeds United and we look forward to seeing his continued development."