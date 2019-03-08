Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal's Nketiah joins Leeds on loan

PUBLISHED: 16:22 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 08 August 2019

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has joined Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old impressed during pre-season and will continue his development at Elland Road this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Nketiah joined Arsenal in 2015 and made his first-team debut in 2017 after shining in the youth ranks.

He scored his first Premier League goal on the final day of last season in a 3-1 win over Burnley.

In a statement, Arsenal said: "Everyone at Arsenal wishes Eddie all the best for his season with Leeds United and we look forward to seeing his continued development."

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney and Luiz set to sign

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Most Read

Three stabbed and another nearly loses finger during huge fight in Finsbury Square

The scene in Finsbury Square following the stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Landlords across Islington could soon need licences due to rise of ‘dodgy operators’

Islington Council prosecuted two landlords last year for dangerous and sub-standard conditions after 35 people were found living in a Canonbury HMO. Picture: Islington Council

Alciveadis Mauredis death: Royal Oak pub could lose licence after staff member ‘failed to call ambulance’ when assault victim lay outside

The Royal Oak Pub could lose its licence after a man who'd been assaulted was left unconsious outside. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney and Luiz set to sign

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney and Luiz set to sign

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA

Arsenal’s Nketiah joins Leeds on loan

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Hornsey aim to continue charge towards top-two finish

Jack Bruce celebrates a wicket with Hornsey captain and wicket-keeper Garfield Struthers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Title-chasing North Middlesex look to bounce back

Captain Joel Hughes reacts while bowling for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Brondesbury return home as captain Overy urges side to recover belief

A Wilson of Brondesbury during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists