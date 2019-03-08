new
Arsenal's Nketiah joins Leeds on loan
PUBLISHED: 16:22 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 08 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has joined Championship side Leeds United on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old impressed during pre-season and will continue his development at Elland Road this campaign.
Nketiah joined Arsenal in 2015 and made his first-team debut in 2017 after shining in the youth ranks.
He scored his first Premier League goal on the final day of last season in a 3-1 win over Burnley.
In a statement, Arsenal said: "Everyone at Arsenal wishes Eddie all the best for his season with Leeds United and we look forward to seeing his continued development."