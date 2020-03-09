Arsenal's Nobbs stars in England win

England Women's Jordan Nobbs PA Archive/PA Images

Jordan Nobbs picked up the player of the match award as England picked up a 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday Evening at the Red Bull Arena in New York.

Ellen White's goal with seven minutes of the tie remaining gave Phil Neville's side the all important victory as Emi Nakajima took a poor touch, gifting possession to Toni Duggan before she chipped the ball to find the run of White before she slotted into the net.

England started the game very much on top and Lauren Hemp had an excellent chance inside four minutes as she was played in one on one, but she diverted her effort wide with a weak effort.

Japan, however, did have their chances and Ellie Roebuck was forced into a superb save on 10 minutes when Hina Sugita lashed an effort goalwards but the keeper got down well to react to the danger beating the ball away.

Beth England should have put the Lionesses ahead minutes later when she was played in one on one but she hit her effort straight at Sakiko Ikeda in the Japanese goal when either side of the keeper and it was in the net.

Nobbs was linking all the play and on 26 minutes she set Georgia Stanway free before she cut inside but her low effort was well blocked by Shiori Miyake before the ball could fly goalwards.

It was the in-form Chelsea forward England who thought she had broken the deadlock on 32 minutes when Nobbs slipped her in but her powerful effort was well kept out by the feet of Ikeda who raced off her line quickly.

It was Japan who started the second half the better as Sugita fired a powerful drive in but England was there to make the block before the ball fell to Yuka Momiki who planted her effort over the crossbar.

However, England found herself with another good opportunity on 57 minutes when she was played in but miscontrolled the ball and Ikeda was on her toes to come out and collect the loose ball.

On 61 minutes Arsenal's Leah Williamson was introduced alongside Duggan and Nikita Parris as England were trying to up their intensity.

Duggan made an instant impact when she clipped a free-kick into the box for Steph Houghton to volley at goal but she fired her effort over the top when well placed to score.

Nobbs then tried her luck from range on 75 minutes as Lucy Staniforth's free-kick found her but her effort was always rising and sailed over the crossbar from 25 yards.

England's goal did arrive, though, with seven minutes to go as Japan lost the ball playing out from the back, before Duggan picked it up and found White who slotted into the corner of the net past the despairing dive of the keeper to seal the victory.

England: Roebuck, Stokes, Bright, Houghton, Daly, Walsh, Nobbs, Hemp, Stanway, Kelly, England.