Arsenal Women’s Nobbs takes part in gaming tournament

England's Jordan Nobbs. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s midfielder Jordan Nobbs took part in the Football’s Staying Home Cup FIFA20 tournament alongside fellow stars from the men’s and women’s international teams.

The tournament is being commented on by Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley and was set up to raise awareness for the National Emergencies Trust amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nobbs lost her last 16 game 4-0 to Arsenal men’s star Eddie Nketiah as they battled it out as the England’s Women’s team.

Fran Kirby netted a hat-trick and Nikita Parris added one as Nobbs exited the tournament, as did Reiss Nelson as he lost out to Ryan Sessegnon on the EA Sports game.

Lionesses duo Ellie Roebuck and Lucy Bronze also went head to head, with the BBC Sport Women’s Footballer of the Year coming out on top thanks to a golden goal from former Gunners star Jodie Taylor,

The Football Association announced that viewers of the gaming tournament will be able to donate to and support the National Emergencies Trust via dowhatyoucan.net.

Working with a network of 50 community foundations across the UK, the National Emergencies Trust raises and distributes money to charities providing support to those most in need at a local level.

It provides the public with reassurances that the funds will only be channelled through trusted and reputable organisations in a fair and effective manner.