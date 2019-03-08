Search

Arsenal's Pepe leaves Ivory Coast camp 'with injury'

PUBLISHED: 16:36 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 06 September 2019

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has left the Ivory Coast training camp after reporting an injury, according to the nation's football federation.

The Gunners' club-record £72million signing played the full 90 minutes of the 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham last Sunday, before heading off on international duty.

In a squad update by the Ivorian Football Federation ahead of the friendly matches against Benin and Tunisia, the governing body said: "Nicolas Pepe, injured with his club, came in to declare it late on Wednesday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

"As a reinforcement, the coach appealed to Bagayoko Mamadou."

Pepe is reported to have now returned to Arsenal's London Colney base, where he will continue to work on his fitness ahead of the Premier League match at Watford on September 15.

The forward, 24, did not get a full pre-season behind him after playing at the Africa Cup of Nations before joining the Gunners from Lille on August 1.

It has been suggested an agreement had been reached between the Ivorian Football Federation and Arsenal that Pepe would join up with the Elephants squad in Deauville, but was scheduled to resume his fitness work back at the club rather than play in the friendly matches.

Arsenal have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

