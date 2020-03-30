Coronavirus: Arsenal Women’s Peyraud-Magnin reveals positive test

Arsenal Women’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has confirmed she tested postive for coronavirus.

Peyraud-Magnin says she first suffered symptoms on March 16, four days after returning to London from Lyon where she had been playing for France in an international tournament.

In an interview on Lyon player Elodie Thomas’ Instagram account she said: “All the doctors told me that I had contracted Covid-19. I had a lot of symptoms related to this virus: fever, polar cold, constant headache, respiratory discomfort, immense fatigue and loss of taste and smell.

“My mother told me that I had the symptoms of coronavirus, and I was really afraid. The difficulty in breathing followed, I really freaked out because it was stressful, the stress causes hyper ventilation and so on.

“Trying to phone people or say things, I couldn’t do it and it caused fatigue like I never had. It put me to bed. It’s been 11 days since I have been out of my house at all. Otherwise it’s better.

“I hope that there will be a before and especially an after for it to be positive for all of us. I would like to congratulate, a big congratulations, thank you, to the whole medical profession, to the emergency and assistance services. My father is a firefighter, my sister is a nurse. For all those people who go to the front for us, please stay at home. “

Peyraud-Magnin joined the Gunners in July 2018.

The French goalkeeper won three Women’s Champions League trophies and three French Championship titles during her time with Lyon.

She has played 10 games in three different competitions this season, including the Women’s Super League, Continental Cup and UEFA Women’s Champions league.

Arsenal are currently not training with no date set for a return.