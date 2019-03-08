new

Arsenal’s Piebury Corner set for rebrand with all pies named Lucas Torreria after being bought out by Fray Bentos

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle Archant

A cult Arsenal pie shop is renaming all its wares in honour of a single Gunners star after being bought out as the owners prepare to move to Devon – with many fans outraged at the news.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

The much-loved Piebury Corner on the Holloway Road, run by Paul and Nicky Campbell has been bought by a large tinned meat pie company.

As such all pies at the pre-match institution – starting with Monday evening’s Premier League match against Newcastle United – will be renamed after Lucas Torreira who was born in the town of Fray Bentos in Uruguay.

The Fray Bentos brand is best known for the manufacture and sale in the United Kingdom of a range of tinned meat pies such as steak and kidney and minced beef and onion.

Former Owner Paul told the Gazette: “Fray Bentos will be making all our pies from now on as part of the deal.

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner will only stock Lucas Torreira-named pies after being bought out by Fray Bentos, starting with Monday night's game against Newcastle

“We will be scrapping all named pies including our Tony Adams, Denis Bergkamp and Charlie Nicholas.

“All pies will be named Lucas Torreira in his honour because of the fact he was born in Fray Bentos.

“We’re off to Devon for a quiet life.”

However, many fans are disappointed at the news.

An Arsenal fan comments on the story on social media An Arsenal fan comments on the story on social media

Long-time Gooner John Williamson, who attends more than 150 Arsenal matches a season following the club at all levels was not impressed.

He added: “I am very disappointed at the news. I intend to visit the town of Fray Bentos in Uruguay prior to our US tour in the summer to complain.

“While Lucas Torreira is a very good player it’s a scandal that there will be no more pies named after Arsenal heroes of the past.”

Fray Bentos spokesman Loof Lirpa added: “We are happy that all the pies in Piebury Corner will be named after Lucas who is from Fray Bentos.

Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner confirm the Fray Bentos deal on Twitter Cult Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner confirm the Fray Bentos deal on Twitter

“The Piebury Corner Arsenal model is very popular – with smaller teams such as Tottenham attempting to emulate Paul and Nicky’s success.”