Arsenal’s Roord hoping for Champions League action

Jill Roord of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Arsenal Women’s midfielder Jill Roord has her sights set on the UEFA Women’s Champions League should it resume.

A decision over the 2019/20 tournament is set to be made on June 17, with the matches possibly being played in September and October.

Seaking to Dutch publication Nos.Nl Roord said: “I have to report to England again on July 1. I will then have to quarantine first. And then we will work towards that Champions League in August or September.”

Roord has trained individually at home in Twente and every Monday she had contact with her Gunners teammates via a video conference.

Speaking about the 2019-20 Women’s Super League season coming to a premature end Roord, who made 14 appearances in the league and scored twice, added: ”Of course I am disappointed, but I have seen it coming. It’s mainly a shame, because there was still so much possible.

“Now we have finished third. But there is so much going on in the world that it was probably the right decision.

“When the crisis broke out, I absolutely wanted to play the competition. As players, we also said that we would like to continue playing football, but with sufficient preparation.

“But in recent weeks it has become such a mess and chaos, with all those rules. Then I wondered ‘how much fun is it to still play?’”

The fact that the men’s Premier League will resume later this month makes things somewhat difficult for the women.

“That is the difference between men’s and women’s football. There is a lot of money involved with men, so that must continue. It is less with women,” said Roord.

And as much as not playing football is a disappointment for Roord, she understands there are more important things in life.

“The most important thing is that we pick up in life again and then play football. That is step one, I think,” she added.