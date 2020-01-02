Search

Advanced search

new

Arsenal's Sokratis: 'This was one of the best performances'

PUBLISHED: 16:11 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 02 January 2020

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Sokratis believes Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United was one of their best performances of the season as the Gunners impressed to earn Mikel Arteta his first win as boss.

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PAArsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Greek defender scored just before half-time to add to Nicolas Pepe's opener and secure the all-important three points.

Sokratis thinks the performance was among Arsenal's best this season, saying: "I think today we saw that we can improve, we can play better.

You may also want to watch:

"Of course every game we play better and better for more time, we have a lot of space to improve but today was one of the best performances."

The defender believes Arteta has been key to the turnaround, adding: "Some things he has to change, I don't say what he has to change.

"But when things are in a good way we are happy and I saw today and last week, the players are trying, the fun is back so we have to improve and get better and better.

"We already said a lot of times that the problem is not just the four defenders or just the goalkeeper or just the midfield so when we defend we have to have a good structure to start from in front and to run together.

"Intensity is important, so today we did very well and if we defend like this we will improve a lot."

Most Read

Holloway Road stabbing: Teen knifed in stomach on New Year’s Eve

Police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

St Mary Magdalene Academy warns students not to walk through Highbury Fields or Paradise Park after spate of muggings

The headteacher and deputy of St Mary Magdalene Academy, Victoria Linsley and deputy headteacher Damiola Ajagbonna on GCSE results day 2018. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Highbury Grove suspended 631 pupils between 2017 and October but academy denies sending pupils home too ‘easily’

Highbury Grove School

Delivery driver who jumped a red light and killed teacher Tracey Wilson given suspended sentence

Tracey Wilson, a 'much loved' member of the community, died in December 2018. Picture: Tracey Wilson

‘UK’s first’ heterosexual civil partnership takes place at Islington Town Hall

Lucinda and Miles. Picture: AllWeddingsPlusKids2

Most Read

Holloway Road stabbing: Teen knifed in stomach on New Year’s Eve

Police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

St Mary Magdalene Academy warns students not to walk through Highbury Fields or Paradise Park after spate of muggings

The headteacher and deputy of St Mary Magdalene Academy, Victoria Linsley and deputy headteacher Damiola Ajagbonna on GCSE results day 2018. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Highbury Grove suspended 631 pupils between 2017 and October but academy denies sending pupils home too ‘easily’

Highbury Grove School

Delivery driver who jumped a red light and killed teacher Tracey Wilson given suspended sentence

Tracey Wilson, a 'much loved' member of the community, died in December 2018. Picture: Tracey Wilson

‘UK’s first’ heterosexual civil partnership takes place at Islington Town Hall

Lucinda and Miles. Picture: AllWeddingsPlusKids2

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arteta admits Chambers injury could force Arsenal into more transfer activity

Arsenal's Calum Chambers (centre left) leaves the game after picking up a knee injury during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal’s Sokratis: ‘This was one of the best performances’

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arteta assured over Xhaka future as Arsenal boss praises key man

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in a defensive wall. Picture: John Walton/PA

Delight for Arteta as Arsenal buy into his vision in win over Manchester United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Mesut Ozil from the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘The justice system has failed us’: Tracey Wilson’s family slam sentence for driver who killed her

Tracey Wilson. Picture: Lorraine Wilson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists