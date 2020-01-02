new

Arsenal's Sokratis: 'This was one of the best performances'

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Sokratis believes Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United was one of their best performances of the season as the Gunners impressed to earn Mikel Arteta his first win as boss.

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos celebrates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Greek defender scored just before half-time to add to Nicolas Pepe's opener and secure the all-important three points.

Sokratis thinks the performance was among Arsenal's best this season, saying: "I think today we saw that we can improve, we can play better.

"Of course every game we play better and better for more time, we have a lot of space to improve but today was one of the best performances."

The defender believes Arteta has been key to the turnaround, adding: "Some things he has to change, I don't say what he has to change.

"But when things are in a good way we are happy and I saw today and last week, the players are trying, the fun is back so we have to improve and get better and better.

"We already said a lot of times that the problem is not just the four defenders or just the goalkeeper or just the midfield so when we defend we have to have a good structure to start from in front and to run together.

"Intensity is important, so today we did very well and if we defend like this we will improve a lot."