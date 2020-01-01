Arsenal’s Veje discusses life in lockdown in Denmark

Arsenal star Katrine Veje has been speaking about life in isolation back in her native Denmark due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Veje last played for the Gunners on October 31, 2019 in their 8-0 Champions League thrashing of Czech side Slavia Prague at Meadow Park.

However, she then picked up an injury and therefore missed the rest of the season up until its suspension.

Speaking to DR.DK, Veje said: “This period has given me the time and tranquility that I had to spend to fully recover. Both mentally and physically, I have been able to avoid being thrown into battle too soon as this gives me time to fully recover.

“I’ve been in a world of a professional footballer, I’ve been forced to take things easy and that’s been good for me.”

Talking about the the injury that occurred in that Slavia Prague game, Veje added: “I really had a lot of bad pain, but left Arsenal to meet the Denmark National team.

“After a simple test, however, it became clear to me that there was something in my heel that wasn’t as it should be.”

Veje revealed the impact the injury has had on her mental health, saying: “I hated meeting at the training facility. When the others went to the field and played football, I went to the gym.

“I felt very much alone. I realised that I didn’t want to talk about football with my teammates. I couldn’t adjust to it.”

However, a trip back to Denmark to continue her rehabilitation in mid-January rekindled her love for the game as she explained: “A stone fell from my heart and I began to have bright thoughts and find joy again.

“At Arsenal, I didn’t want to be with my team-mates because everything was about football. But in Denmark I could see my friends who know me outside of football and it gave me both space and peace to land again.”

Veje signed for Arsenal in January 2019 from French side Montpellier and helped Joe Montemurro’s side win the Women’s Super League last season using her versatility on the wing or in defence.

Speaking about how she has been training in Copenhagen, Veje revealed: “I have never practiced yoga so much and went for walks by the sea and been in the garden. It has given me so much peace to do things I haven’t done before.

“I’ve started doing other things that also provide content in life. I have found new hobbies and it is important for me mentally,

“It gives me a whole other peace of mind to do things I’ve never done before. And then I found out about other aspects of myself and how to live life. I’ve learned that it’s okay to ask for help and get sparring from other people you didn’t even think could give you anything, I’ll take that with me.”