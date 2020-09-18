Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema nominated for UEFA Champions League forward of the year

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been nominated for the UEFA Women’s Champions League forward of the 2019-20 season.

Miedema topped the goalscoring charts in the tournament last season as she scored ten goals including hat-tricks against Czech Republic side Slavia Prague home and away.

She has nominated alongside Pernille Harder who moved to Chelsea from Wolfsburg this summer and Lyon’s Delphine Cascarino.

Against Fiorentina the Netherlands international scored twice away from home in a 4-0 victory and a once in the 2-0 win at Meadow Park.

Miedema is only one of two players that aren’t from Lyon and Wolfsburg nominated for the awards as Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Christiane Endler is up for the best keeper in the tournament.

England International Lucy Bronze who helped Lyon win their seventh Champions league trophy and their fifth in a row before she moved to Manchester City during the summer is nominated for the best defender award.

Miedema also won the Women’s Super League Golden Boot for the second consecutive season last year as she netted 16 goals two ahead of Bethany England of Chelsea.

The striker scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head as she once again topped the top flight goalscoring charts.

She also became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished Bristol City 11-1 in that famous victory at Meadow Park in December.

A total of 47 per cent of her shots in the league were on target and her conversion rate was 37 per cent, a quite remarkable feat for Europe’s leading forward who is still only 24.

For the women’s awards, the shortlist of three players in each postion was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League final tournament in Spain, and 20 journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group.

Coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed.

The winners will be announced on the October 1:

Goalkeepers Sarah Bouhaddi (France – Lyon); Christiane Endler (Chile – PSG); Sandra Paños (Spain – Barcelona).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (England – Lyon, now at Man City); Lena Goeßling (Germany – Wolfsburg); Wendie Renard (France – Lyon).

Midfielders : Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Iceland – Lyon, formerly at Wolfsburg); Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany – Lyon); Alexandra Popp (Germany – Wolfsburg).

Forwards : Delphine Cascarino (France – Lyon); Pernille Harder (Denmark – Wolfsburg, now at Chelsea); Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands – Arsenal).